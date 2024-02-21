Montreal’s OSHEAGA Music and Arts Festival is returning to Parc Jean-Drapeau from August 2 to 4 with a stacked lineup, featuring headlining performances from the punk icons of Green Day, R&B star SZA, and indie-pop’s Noah Kahan.

Green Day, soaring off the release of their 2024 record Saviors, will pump-up the crowd with their high-energy set, followed by other punk artists Rancid, the Linda Lindas, and Sleater-Kinney. The alternative rockers of The Smashing Pumpkins will also take the stage.

“Kill Bill” singer SZA will give fans a soulful experience at the fest, alongside hip-hop’s T-Pain. A variety of Afrobeat and Afropop performers will also take the stage, including the Grammy Award winner Tyla. Indie music is set to take over the weekend as well, with Stick Season’s Noah Kahan headlining Friday’s show along with “Take Me To Church’s” Hozier. Mean Girls star Renee Rap, DJ Martin Garrix, pop’s Melanie Martinez, and Tik Tok sensation Teddy Swims will round-out the bill.

Festival organizers noted in a press release that they aim to focus on homegrown acts, something “that has been a priority since Day 1.” Local acts include Ontario’s TALK, Prince Island indie-rockers Alvvays, and Quebec’s Clay and Friends, along with Montreal hip-hop trio Planet Giza and Felix Award winner CRi.

“Fans now come to the festival to live something they cannot find anywhere else,” organizers said. “It’s an indescribable feeling when arriving on-site: the city skyline in the background, a wide variety of top-tier artists, the new talent on multiple stages, all over a perfect island setting.”

Three-day festival tickets are already up-for-grabs via the OSHEAGA official website. Single-day festival tickets head on sale Friday, February 23 at 10 a.m. here. Festivalgoers can also score tickets via secondary ticketing sites like MEGASeats (use code TICKETNEWS for 10% off your order) or StubHub.

See the full festival lineup below: