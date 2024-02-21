Grammy Award-winning country duo Dan + Shay announced they are extending their 2024 “The Heartbreak On The Map Tour.” Due to overwhelming demand, the pair is adding 30 new dates to their tour itinerary with Jake Owen and Dylan Marlowe as special guests.

Named after their track “Heartbreak On The Map” from their fifth studio album, Bigger Houses, the first leg of the tour is set to begin on February 29 in Greenville, featuring support from Ben Rector and Hailey Whitters. From there, the duo will visit cities such as Austin, Savannah, Boston, Tampa, Phoenix, and Mountain View before wrapping-up on September 21 at Denver’s Fiddlers Green Amphitheater.

Fans looking to secure their spots can purchase tickets beginning February 23 at 10 a.m. local time via Dan + Shay’s official website. Citi card members can access presale tickets from February 20 until February 22 at 10 p.m. local time. Additionally, fans can secure their spot to “The Heartbreak on the Map” tour by visiting secondary ticketing sites like MegaSeats (use code “TICKETNEWS” for 10% off), StubHub, or Ticket Club, where members can receive a free membership with the code “TICKETNEWS.”

A complete list of tour dates can be found below:

Dan + Shay | “The Heartbreak on the Map” Tour Dates

Thu Feb 29 | Greenville SC | Bon Secours Wellness Arena

Fri Mar 1 | Charlottesville VA | John Paul Jones Arena

Sat Mar 2 | Greensboro NC | Greensboro Coliseum Complex

Thu Mar 7 | Austin TX | Moody Center ATX

Fri Mar 8 | Fort Worth TX | Dickies Arena

Sat Mar 9 | Oklahoma City OK | Paycom Center

Thu Mar 14 | Grand Rapids MI | Van Andel Arena

Fri Mar 15 | Columbus OH | Nationwide Arena

Sat Mar 16 | Knoxville TN | Thompson-Boling Arena at Food City Center

Wed Mar 20 | Savannah GA | Enmarket Arena

Thu Mar 21 | Nashville TN | Bridgestone Arena

Fri Mar 22 | Chicago IL | United Center

Thu Apr 4 | Milwaukee WI | Fiserv Forum

Fri Apr 5 | Saint Paul MN | Xcel Energy Center

Sat Apr 6 | Omaha NE | CHI Health Center Omaha

Sun Apr 7 | Kansas City MO | T-Mobile Center

Thu Apr 11 | Philadelphia PA | Wells Fargo Center

Fri Apr 12 | Newark NJ | Prudential Center

Sat Apr 13 | Boston MA | TD Garden

Thu Jul 18 | Cincinnati, OH | Riverbend Music Center^

Fri Jul 19 | Noblesville, IN | Ruoff Music Center^

Sat Jul 20 | St. Louis, MO | Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre – St. Louis, MO^

Thu Jul 25 | Toronto, ON | Budweiser Stage^

Fri Jul 26 | Syracuse, NY | Empower Federal Credit Union Amphitheater at Lakeview^

Sat Jul 27 | Gilford, NH | BankNH Pavilion^

Thu Aug 01 | Clarkston, MI | Pine Knob Music Theatre^

Fri Aug 02 | Burgettstown, PA | The Pavilion at Star Lake^

Sat Aug 03 | Bristow, VA | Jiffy Lube Live^

Fri Aug 09 | Cuyahoga Falls, OH | Blossom Music Center^

Sat Aug 10 | Wantagh, NY | Northwell Health at Jones Beach Theater^

Sun Aug 11 | Bangor, ME | Maine Savings Amphitheater^

Thu Aug 15 | Charleston, SC | Credit One Stadium^

Fri Aug 16 | Charlotte, NC | PNC Music Pavilion^

Sat Aug 17 | Raleigh, NC | Coastal Credit Union Music Park^

Thu Aug 22 | West Palm Beach, FL | iTHINK Financial Amphitheatre^

Fri Aug 23 | Tampa, FL | MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheatre^

Sat Aug 24 | Alpharetta, GA | Ameris Bank Amphitheatre^

Thu Aug 29 | Rogers, AR | Walmart AMP^

Fri Aug 30 | Dallas, TX | Dos Equis Pavilion^

Sat Aug 31 | Woodlands, TX | The Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion presented by Huntsman^

Thu Sep 05 | Phoenix, AZ | Talking Stick Resort Amphitheatre^

Fri Sep 06 | Chula Vista, CA | North Island Credit Union Amphitheatre^

Thu Sep 12 | Ridgefield, WA | RV Inn Style Resorts Amphitheater^

Fri Sep 13 | Bend, OR | Hayden Homes Amphitheater^

Sat Sep 14 | Mountain View, CA | Shoreline Amphitheatre^

Sun Sep 15 | Stateline, NV | Lake Tahoe Harveys Outdoor Arena^

Thu Sep 19 | Nampa, ID | Ford Idaho Center Amphitheater^

Fri Sep 20 | West Valley City, UT | Utah First Credit Union Amphitheater^

Sat Sep 21 | Denver, CO | Fiddlers Green Amphitheater^

^Newly Added Date