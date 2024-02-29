Emos, it’s time to gather for the fifth annual Sad Summer Festival.

Sad Summer Fest veterans Mayday Parade and The Maine will headline the event; the “Girls Do What They Want” singers of The Maine released their self-titled record last year, while “Jamie All Over’s” Mayday Parade dropped What It Means to Fall Apart in 2021.

The power duo will be joined by the pop-punkers of The Wonder Years, Real Friends, and Knuckle Puck, as well as the alt-rockers of We The Kings and The Summer Set. Hot Milk, who just arrived on the scene last year with their debut A Call To The Void, will also take the stage, while Diva Bleach, Daisy Grenade, and Like Roses will round-out the bill.

Sacramento will open the tour at The Backyard on July 12. From there, the festival will travel to Milwaukee, Denver, Atlanta, and Pittsburgh, appearing at The Rooftop at Pier 17 in New York City, Chicago’s Salt Shed, and the Highmark Skyline Stage at the Mann in Philadelphia before wrapping-up at The Chrysalis at Merriweather Park in Columbia, Maryland August 9.

Throughout the tour, Sad Summer Fest is partnering with both local and national non-profits, including REVERB, Headcount, and Calling All Crows.

Presale tickets to this year’s Sad Summer Fest will be available via an artist presale on Friday, March 1 at 10 a.m., followed by a general public on sale Friday, March 8 via the Sad Summer Fest official website. Fans can sign up to receive a password to gain access to the presale here. Additionally, festivalgoers can shop for tickets and compare prices at secondary sites like MEGASeats (use code TICKETNEWS for 10% off your order), StubHub, or Ticket Club.

See Sad Summer Fest’s full lineup and list of tour dates below:

Sad Summer Fest 2024 Dates

Friday, July 12 — Sacramento, CA @ The Backyard

Saturday, July 13 — Santa Ana, CA @ Observatory Festival Grounds

Tuesday, July 16 — Denver, CO @ Mission Ballroom

Friday, July 19 — Milwaukee, WI @ Eagles Ballroom

Saturday, July 20 — Chicago, IL @ Salt Shed Outdoor

Sunday, July 21 — Pontiac, MI @ Crofoot Festival Grounds

Tuesday, July 23 — Pittsburgh, PA @ Stage AE Outdoor

Wednesday, July 24 — Columbus, OH @ KEMBA Live! Outdoor

Friday, July 26 — Atlanta, GA @ Coca-Cola Roxy

Saturday, July 27 — Clearwater, FL @ The Sound at Coachman Park

Monday, July 29 — Cleveland, OH @ Jacobs Pavilion

Thursday, August 1 — New York, NY @ The Rooftop at Pier 17

Saturday, August 3 — Worcester, MA @ Palladium Outdoor

Sunday, August 4 — Asbury Park, NJ @ Stone Pony Summer Stage

Tuesday, August 6 — Buffalo, NY @ Terminal B at the Outer Harbor

Thursday, August 8 — Philadelphia, PA @ Highmark Skyline Stage

Friday, August 9 — Columbia, MD @ Chrysalis Stage