Off-Broadway’s horror-comedy “Teeth” has extended its world premiere run for two more weeks. Michael R. Jackson and Anna K. Jacobs’ new musical began performances on February 21, with a closing date originally scheduled for March 31. It will now take place through April 14 on the Mainstage at Playwrights Horizons.

“Teeth” is a stage adaptation of Mitchell Lichtenstein’s 2007 film of the same name, with lyrics by Pulitzer Prize and Tony Award-winner Michael R. Jackson (A Strange Loop), music by Anna K. Jacobs (POP!), and the book penned by both. Sarah Benson helms the direction of the production, while Raja Feather Kelly owns the choreography.

Centering around Dawn O’Keefe, the main character who is an evangelical Christian teen, “Teeth” tries to shed light on her inner struggle of sexuality and religion, desire, rage and transformation. The story follows O’Keefe while she is learning to handle her powerful secret, which is that her body literally bites back when men try to violate it. The new musical is “a dark comedy conjuring the legend of one girl whose sexual curse is also her salvation” as the show’s press release puts it.

Jacobs, who wrote the music and collaborated on the book with Jackson, described the work as “an ancient feminine Tori Amos meets Stravinsky pagan ritual music” when speaking to Vulture about the musical.

Jackson, who owned the lyrics, on the other hand, stated that he was fascinated by the tensions between religion and sexuality. “I was really drawn to Dawn’s story, even though I’m not a teenage Evangelical with teeth in her vagina,” Jackson said. “Spiritually, I am!”

The “Teeth” cast features Alyse Alan Louis (Amélie) as Dawn O’Keefe, Steven Pasquale as Pastor Bill O’Keefe, Courtney Bassett (Natasha, Pierre, & the Great Comet of 1812) as Promise Keeper Girl Becky, Phoenix Best (Dear Evan Hansen, The Color Purple) as Promise Keeper Girl Fiona, Will Connolly (Once) as Brad O’Keefe, Jason Gotay as Tobey/Truthseeker, Jenna Rose Husli as Promise Keeper Girl Trisha, Jared Loftin as Ryan/Truthseeker, Lexi Rhoades as Promise Keeper Girl Rachael, Wren Rivera as Promise Keeper Girl Stephanie, and Helen J Shen as Promise Keeper Girl Keke. Casting is by Taylor Williams and Alaine Alldaffer.

The creative team includes scenic design by Adam Rigg, costume design by Enver Chakartash, lighting design by Jane Cox and Stacey Derosier, sound design by Palmer Hefferan, orchestrations by Kris Kukul, special effects design by Jeremy Chernick, music supervision by Julie McBride, music direction by Patrick Sulken, music contracting by Kristy Norter, intimacy direction by Crista Marie Jackson, and fight direction by Robert Westley. Amanda Spooner is production stage manager and Thomas Dieter is stage manager.

Playwrights Horizons produces by special arrangement with Mark Gordon Pictures and LD Entertainment.

Tickets to the “Teeth” musical are currently available via the production’s official website.