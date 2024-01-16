Festivalgoers, get ready to party: Governors Ball is returning to Flushing, New York this summer, featuring headlining performances from the rock icons of The Killers, “Circles” rapper Post Malone, and R&B sensation SZA.

The festival is slated to take place at Flushing Meadows Corona Park from June 7 through 9. Other top acts on the bill include popstar Carly Rae Jepsen, “Nonesense” singer Sabrina Carpenter, Puerto Rican artist Rauw Alejandro, rising Mexican star Peso Pluma, and rap’s 21 Savage, Doechii, Young Gravy, and Sexxy Red. Pop singer and actress Renee Rapp will also take the stage, as well as country pop artist Jessie Murph and the indie-rockers of Hippo Campus.

Blondshell, Quarters of Change, and Beach Fossils are among the acts to round-out the bill.

A ticket presale begins on Thursday, January 18 at 11 a.m. and runs through 1 p.m., with prices increasing starting at 1 p.m. via Gov Ball’s official website. Festivalgoers can also score tickets and compare prices via secondary sites like StubHub or Ticket Club, where readers can obtain a free membership and avoid service fees with the code TICKETNEWS.

See the full lineup below: