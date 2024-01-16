The two Kansas City franchises, MLB’s Royals and the NFL’s Chiefs, announced in a joint statement earlier this month that they would remain in Jackson County if voters approve the extension of the current stadiums’ sales tax. The Jackson County Legislature voted 8-1 on January 8 to put a sales tax measure on the April ballot that would finance the expenses of stadiums for each team.

The franchises’ home venues are located within the Truman Sports Complex in Jackson County. Arrowhead Stadium, the home of the Kansas City Chiefs, and Kauffman Stadium, the home of the Kansas City Royals, both use a Jackson County 3/8-cents sales tax. If the measure passes in April, it will provide the teams’ current tax to be renewed for another 40 years, with the revenue split evenly between them.

Now, it is up to Jackson County voters to decide on extending the tax.

The Chiefs will renovate Arrowhead Stadium while the Royals are considering the construction of a new ballpark, provided that April ballot measure passes.

However, Kansas County Executive Frank White — who is known for voicing a disagreeing tone about the extension of tax — has the right to veto the legislature’s action. He has 10 days to make that decision, which will end on January 18. The legislature would need six votes to override his veto, if this would be the case.

“I’m supportive of the two teams,” White said, adding he was unclear what his next move would be. “I played with one for 18 years and I don’t want them to leave Jackson County but we’ve got seven more years on the lease where they have to play here in Jackson County. That’s why I didn’t know what the rush was.”

“The Chiefs and the Royals have partnered with Jackson County for 50 years in a partnership that has worked well for all constituents,” the teams said in a previous joint statement. “As part of the proposed agreement between the teams and Jackson County, the teams have agreed to provide more than $200 million in new economic benefits to Jackson County over 40 years in a new lease agreement.”

The teams highlighted that they are asking for an “extension of the county tax, not an increase,” and outlined what they said would be “significant benefits to the county,” including paying to insure the stadiums — a cost now paid by the county. The teams said that this would save $80 to $100M over the course of the new leases.

“I want to express my respect and understanding for the roles and responsibilities of our esteemed legislators,” White concluded in a release.

“I understand the complexities and challenges of these discussions and want to reassure everyone that my commitment to collaboration remains strong,” White said. “Regardless of the vote’s outcome, I am dedicated to working closely with legislators, our sports teams and all stakeholders.”