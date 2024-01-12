Metalcore band Asking Alexandria is hitting the road this spring to support their latest album, Where Do We Go From Here?

The North American trek, dubbed “All My Friends” tour, kicks-off April 12 at San Antonio’s Aztec Theatre, followed by gigs in Atlanta, Richmond, Columbus, Portland, and San Diego. Along the way, they’ll appear at Myrtle Beach’s House of Blues, The Showbox in Seattle, Sacramento’s Ace of Spades, and The Norva in Norfolk before wrapping-up at Tempe’s Marquee Theatre on May 18.

Memphis May Fire, The Word Alive, and Nerv.

Tickets are currently available via Asking Alexandria’s official website. Fans can also shop around and compare prices at secondary sites like MEGASeats (use code TICKETNEWS for 10% off your order), StubHub, or Ticket Club, where readers can obtain a free membership and avoid service fees with the code TICKETNEWS.

Where Do We Go From Here?, Asking Alexandria’s eighth studio album, dropped this past August and features singles “Dark Void” and “Bad Blood.” The record follows 2021’s See What’s On The Inside and Like a House on Fire from 2020. The English rockers first joined the scene in 2007 and garnered massive attention with their 2013 breakthrough LP From Death to Destiny.

See Asking Alexandria’s full list of upcoming tour dates below:

Asking Alexandria | “All My Friends” Tour 2024

Apr. 12 – San Antonio, TX – Aztec Theater

Apr. 13 – Houston, TX – House of Blues Houston

Apr. 14 – New Orleans, LA – The Fillmore New Orleans

Apr. 16 – North Myrtle Beach, SC – House of Blues Myrtle Beach

Apr. 17 – Atlanta, GA – Buckhead Theatre

Apr. 19 – Tampa, FL – 98Rock Fest

Apr. 20 – Orlando, FL – 101 WJRR Earth Day Birthday 2024

Apr. 21 – Ft. Lauderdale, FL – Revolution

Apr. 23 – Richmond, VA – The National

Apr. 25 – Norfolk, VA – The Norva

Apr. 26 – Silver Spring, MD – The Fillmore Silver Spring

Apr. 27 – Worcester, MA – Big Gig

Apr. 28 – Harrisburg, PA – Harrisburg Midtown Arts Center

Apr. 30 – McKees Rocks, PA – Roxian Theatre

May 01 – Columbus, OH – The Bluestone

May 03 – Milwaukee, WI – Hog Fest

May 04 – Saint Paul, MN – 93X Twin City Takeover

May 05 – Omaha, NE – Steelhouse Omaha

May 07 – Denver, CO – Ogden Theatre

May 08 – Salt Lake City, UT – The Depot

May 10 – Portland, OR – McMenamins Crystal Ballroom

May 11 – Garden City, ID – Revolution Concert House

May 12 – Seattle, WA – The Showbox

May 14 – Sacramento, CA – Ace of Spades

May 15 – San Diego, CA – House of Blues San Diego

May 17 – Anaheim, CA – House of Blues Anaheim

May 18 – Tempe, AZ – Marquee Theatre