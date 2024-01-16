Broadway Week kicks off today, offering half-price tickets to over 20 productions. Contrary to its name, this anticipated event runs for three weeks, starting January 16 and ending February 4. The initiative, orchestrated by New York City Tourism + Conventions, aims to bolster the theater industry during a traditionally slow time of the year for theater-goers.

A diverse selection of 23 Broadway productions will participate in the two-for-one deal. Shows such as “& Juliet,” “Hamilton,” “‘ The Lion King,” “Six: The Musical,” “Back to the Future,” “Chicago,” “Harry Potter and the Cursed Child,” and “The Book of Mormon,” are offering tickets at discounted prices. They are also offering the opportunity to secure upgraded seats for $125 per ticket, plus a service charge for those seeking an enhanced experience.

Despite the anticipation of slow sales in January, as the curtains rose for Broadway in the lead-up to Christmas, the theaters witnessed a surge in grosses, reaching an impressive $33.5 million. The Broadway League reported a remarkable sale of 226,167 tickets during this period.

Broadway Week has become a staple in New York City’s cultural calendar with its biannual offerings since 2011, taking place in late January to early February and September. The initiative not only makes the world-renowned Broadway productions more accessible but also contributes to the city’s artistic scene.

For those unable to attend Broadway Week but still want to see a show, visit MegaSeats (use code “TICKETNEWS” for 10% off), StubHub, or Ticket Club, where members can receive a free membership with the code “TICKETNEWS.”

A complete list of shows participating in Broadway Week can be found below:

NYC Broadway Week Shows

“& Juliet”

“Aladdin”

“Back to the Future”

“A Beautiful Noise”

“The Book of Mormon”

“Chicago”

“Days of Wine and Roses”

“Gutenberg!”

“Hadestown”

“Hamilton”

“Harmony”

“Harry Potter and the Cursed Child”

“How to Dance in Ohio”

“Kimberly Akimbo”

“The Lion King”

“MJ: The Musical”

“Moulin Rouge!”

“Prayer for the French Republic”

“Purlie Victorious”

“Six: The Musical,”

“Spamalot”

“Sweeney Todd”

“Wicked”