As the curtains closed on Broadway for the week ending December 24, the Main Stem’s grosses experienced a 6.4% surge from the previous week, reaching $33,479,026. Even with some shows opting for seven performances instead of the standard eight, the theater district witnessed remarkable numbers, with more than half of the currently running productions raking in over $1 million.

Topping the charts was longtime favorite, “The Lion King,” which claimed the throne and joined the elite $3 Million Club. The Disney classic brought in an impressive $3,104,271.

Joining The Lion King in the spotlight were three other productions that surpassed the impressive $2 million milestone. “Wicked,” the spellbinding musical, earned $2,525,966. Lin-Manuel Miranda’s groundbreaking “Hamilton” continued its dominance, taking in $2,316,949, while the magical journey of “Harry Potter and the Cursed Child” contributed significantly with a box office of $2,037,202. The magic didn’t end there, as Aladdin, another Disney favorite, rounded out the top five with a noteworthy $1,931,383.

Despite the challenges posed by the pandemic, attendance saw a slight increase, with 226,167 theatergoers filling the seats. The average paid admission also experienced an uptick, reaching $148.03, up by over $8 from the preceding week.

A diverse number of productions entered the esteemed $1 Million Club, highlighting the breadth of Broadway’s appeal. Beyond the top five, notable mentions include “MJ The Musical,” “Sweeney Todd,” “Merrily We Roll Along,” “Back to the Future,” and “Moulin Rouge! The Musical,” “& Juliet,” “The Book of Mormon,” “Spamalot,” and “SIX: The Musical.”Out of the 27 currently running productions, 14 achieved this milestone.

Seventeen productions reached a remarkable feat, playing to 90% or higher of their seats filled over the entire week. “Hamilton” led the charge with 101.13%, followed closely by “Sweeney Todd” and “Merrily We Roll Along.” Other notable members of the 90s Club include “Wicked,” “Hadestown,” “Back to the Future,” “I Need That,”” & Juliet,” “MJ The Musical,” “Moulin Rouge! The Musical,” “Aladdin,” “The Book of Mormon,” “SIX: The Musical,” “The Lion King,” “Harry Potter and the Cursed Child,” “Chicago,” and “Gutenberg! The Musical!.”

Last Updated on December 29, 2023