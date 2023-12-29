Blues rock singer-songwriter Eric Johanson revealed his “Don’t Hold Back Tour,” starting in early February, in support of his latest album, The Deep and the Dirty, which dropped last July.
The upcoming trek marks Johanson’s first headlining tour since the release of his chart-topping latest album and takes him to eight cities across the nation. Kicking off January 27 at Princess Theatre in Decatur, Alabama, the “Don’t Hold Back Tour” is set to make stops in Cleveland, Rochester, Minneapolis and more before wrapping up on February 9 at Knucklehead’s in Kansas City.
In the spring, Johanson will head to Europe for the “Blues Caravan Tour,” organized by his label Ruf Records. He’s slated to perform at various venues throughout April and May, starting from Theaterstübchen in Kassel, Germany on April 11, followed by 20 other shows in European cities, including Stuttgart, Berlin, Dortmund, and more. It will conclude May 5 at Harmonie in Bonn, Germany.
Johanson will be also welcomed by several European festivals next summer. Fans can catch him throughout July on the stage at Cazorla Blues Festival and Sala Villanos in Spain, as well as Time to Rock in Sweden.
The “Death Letter” singer launched his solo career in 2017 with his debut album Burn It Down. He has since dropped five studio albums to chart on the Billboard Top 10. The Deep and the Dirty ranked No.1 immediately after its release this past summer.
Fans can score tickets to see Johanson via his official website. Additionally, concertgoers can find tickets on MegaSeats (use code “TICKETNEWS” for 10% off), StubHub, or Ticket Club, where members can receive a free membership with the code “TICKETNEWS.”
See Johanson’s full round of tour dates below:
Eric Johanson – “Don’t Hold Back” Tour Dates
Jan 27 – Decatur, AL – Princess Theatre
Feb 3 – Cleveland, OH – Treelawn Social Club
Feb 4 – Rochester, MI – Roxy Rochester
Feb 5 – Ann Arbor, MI – The Ark
Feb 6 – Evanston, IL – Space
Feb 7 – Minneapolis, MN – Dakota
Feb 8 – St Louis, MO – Blues Strawberry
Feb 9 – Kansas City, MO – Knucklehead’s
Eric Johanson – Blues Caravan 2024 (w/ Alistair Green & Katarina Pejak)
Apr 11 – Kassel, Germany – Theaterstübchen
Apr 12 – Offenburg, Germany – Reithalle
Apr 13 – Luxemburg – Sang & Klang
Apr 14 – Lindewarra, Germany – Gemeindesaal
Apr 16 – Höxter, Germany – Tonnenburg
Apr 17 – Karlsruhe, Germany – Ubez
Apr 18 – Menen, Belgium – CC de Stijger
Apr 19 – Koblenz, Germany – Cafe Hahn
Apr 20 – Isernhagen – Blues Garage
Apr 21 – Stuttgart, Germany – Merlin
Apr 23 – Wien, Austria – Reigen
Apr 24 – Lichtentanne, Germany – St. Barbara
Apr 25 – Berlin, Germany – Roadrunners Paradise
Apr 26 – Worpswede, Germany – Musichall Opt.
Apr 27 – Joldelund, Germany – Gerds Juke Joint
Apr 28 – Dortmund, Germany – Piano
Apr 30 – Rimsting, Germany – Bluescludb Chiemgau
May 2 – Eppstein, Germany – Wunderbar Weite Welt
May 3 – Torgau, Germany – Kulturbastion
May 4 – Rheine, Germany – Hypthalamus
May 5 – Bonn, Germany – Harmonie
July 5 – Cazzorla, Spain – Cazorla Blues Festival
July 6 – Madrid, Spain – Sala Villanos
July 8 – Knislinge, Sweden – Time to Rock
Last Updated on December 29, 2023
Leave a Reply