Blues rock singer-songwriter Eric Johanson revealed his “Don’t Hold Back Tour,” starting in early February, in support of his latest album, The Deep and the Dirty, which dropped last July.

The upcoming trek marks Johanson’s first headlining tour since the release of his chart-topping latest album and takes him to eight cities across the nation. Kicking off January 27 at Princess Theatre in Decatur, Alabama, the “Don’t Hold Back Tour” is set to make stops in Cleveland, Rochester, Minneapolis and more before wrapping up on February 9 at Knucklehead’s in Kansas City.

In the spring, Johanson will head to Europe for the “Blues Caravan Tour,” organized by his label Ruf Records. He’s slated to perform at various venues throughout April and May, starting from Theaterstübchen in Kassel, Germany on April 11, followed by 20 other shows in European cities, including Stuttgart, Berlin, Dortmund, and more. It will conclude May 5 at Harmonie in Bonn, Germany.

Johanson will be also welcomed by several European festivals next summer. Fans can catch him throughout July on the stage at Cazorla Blues Festival and Sala Villanos in Spain, as well as Time to Rock in Sweden.

The “Death Letter” singer launched his solo career in 2017 with his debut album Burn It Down. He has since dropped five studio albums to chart on the Billboard Top 10. The Deep and the Dirty ranked No.1 immediately after its release this past summer.

Fans can score tickets to see Johanson via his official website. Additionally, concertgoers can find tickets on MegaSeats (use code “TICKETNEWS” for 10% off), StubHub, or Ticket Club, where members can receive a free membership with the code “TICKETNEWS.”

See Johanson’s full round of tour dates below:

Eric Johanson – “Don’t Hold Back” Tour Dates

Jan 27 – Decatur, AL – Princess Theatre

Feb 3 – Cleveland, OH – Treelawn Social Club

Feb 4 – Rochester, MI – Roxy Rochester

Feb 5 – Ann Arbor, MI – The Ark

Feb 6 – Evanston, IL – Space

Feb 7 – Minneapolis, MN – Dakota

Feb 8 – St Louis, MO – Blues Strawberry

Feb 9 – Kansas City, MO – Knucklehead’s

Eric Johanson – Blues Caravan 2024 (w/ Alistair Green & Katarina Pejak)

Apr 11 – Kassel, Germany – Theaterstübchen

Apr 12 – Offenburg, Germany – Reithalle

Apr 13 – Luxemburg – Sang & Klang

Apr 14 – Lindewarra, Germany – Gemeindesaal

Apr 16 – Höxter, Germany – Tonnenburg

Apr 17 – Karlsruhe, Germany – Ubez

Apr 18 – Menen, Belgium – CC de Stijger

Apr 19 – Koblenz, Germany – Cafe Hahn

Apr 20 – Isernhagen – Blues Garage

Apr 21 – Stuttgart, Germany – Merlin

Apr 23 – Wien, Austria – Reigen

Apr 24 – Lichtentanne, Germany – St. Barbara

Apr 25 – Berlin, Germany – Roadrunners Paradise

Apr 26 – Worpswede, Germany – Musichall Opt.

Apr 27 – Joldelund, Germany – Gerds Juke Joint

Apr 28 – Dortmund, Germany – Piano

Apr 30 – Rimsting, Germany – Bluescludb Chiemgau

May 2 – Eppstein, Germany – Wunderbar Weite Welt

May 3 – Torgau, Germany – Kulturbastion

May 4 – Rheine, Germany – Hypthalamus

May 5 – Bonn, Germany – Harmonie

July 5 – Cazzorla, Spain – Cazorla Blues Festival

July 6 – Madrid, Spain – Sala Villanos

July 8 – Knislinge, Sweden – Time to Rock

