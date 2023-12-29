In a historic milestone for Broadway, the Tony Award-winning musical comedy “The Book of Mormon” marked its 4,643rd performance on December 28 – making it the 12th longest-running show in Broadway history. The feat surpassed the renowned “Jersey Boys.”

“The Book of Mormon,” which opened on Broadway on March 24, 2011, has become a cultural phenomenon, winning nine Tony Awards, including the coveted Best Musical title. Additionally, the production secured the Grammy for Best Musical Theatre Album. The current Broadway company is led by Kevin Clay as Elder Price, Cody Jamison Strand as Elder Cunningham, and Kim Exum as Nabulungi.

The success of “The Book of Mormon” extends beyond its Broadway run. It is the longest-running show in the history of Jujamcyn Theatres and the Eugene O’Neill Theatre, where it has entertained audiences for 98 years. The London production, launched in March 2013, garnered four Olivier Awards, including Best Musical, further solidifying the musical’s global acclaim.

The creative team behind “The Book of Mormon” includes Trey Parker, Robert Lopez, and Matt Stone, who crafted the book, music, and lyrics. The production’s choreography is credited to Casey Nicholaw, who also shares directorial duties with Trey Parker. The visual and auditory work is led by the talents of Scott Pask (set design), Ann Roth (costume design), Brian MacDevitt (lighting design), and Brian Ronan (sound design). Larry Hochman and Stephen Oremus are responsible for orchestrations, while Stephen Oremus also contributes to music direction and vocal arrangements.

Last Updated on December 29, 2023