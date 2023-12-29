Friday’s Cotton Bowl Classic College Football Playoffs game is not selling as Ohio State would have hoped as the team failed to sell-out its ticket allotment.

The match between No. 7 Ohio State and No. 9 Missouri is slated to take place Friday night at AT&T Stadium. While Missouri last played in the Cotton Bowl back in 2013, this will be the Buckeyes’ 11th consecutive year appearing in a New Year’s Six Bowl.

A week ago, Cotton Bowl Classic Chairman Dave Brown told the Dallas Morning News that all tickets had been sold-out. However, according to multiple reports, Ohio State has now released 4,500 unsold tickets of its 12,000 allotment. This is surprising, not only because the Buckeyes have 60,000 undergraduate and graduate students attending the university, but also because their fan base is alive and well; the school had 55,000 season ticket holders in 2023 and more than 50,000 every year for the last decade.

This is a stark contrast to Missouri; according to a Missouri spokesperson, fans purchased about 13,000 tickets in a single day. The lack of interest this time around may be because the Buckeyes’ appearance to the Six Bowl isn’t new, last year, the team played Georgia in the Chick-Fil-A Peach Bowl, but their allotment easily sold-out.

Looking for last-minute tickets? They’re up-for-grabs via the venue’s official website. Fans can also score tickets via MEGASeats (use the code “TICKETNEWS” for 10% off your order), StubHub, or Ticket Club, where readers can obtain a free membership and avoid service fees with the code “TICKETNEWS.”

Nonetheless, those not willing to travel to the game in-person this holiday can catch the match livestreamed at 8 p.m. EST.

Last Updated on December 29, 2023