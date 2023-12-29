Three men were arrested for their involvement in a fake ticket scheme at a Miami Dolphins and Dallas Cowboys game on Christmas Eve.

According to an arrest report obtained by Local 10 News, detectives were made aware of a group selling general admission suite tickets to the game on December 24 at Hard Rock Stadium via the app OfferUp. Undercover detectives purchased tickets from one of the men, 27-year-old Marcanthony Verna of Miami Gardens.

The report noted that when the detectives met-up with Verna, he introduced them to his accomplice, 31-year-old Michael Andre of Pembroke Pines. Then, they were introduced to a ticket taker, 34-year-old Shamarus Polycarpe, of Miami Gardens. Polycarpe pretended to scan the fake tickets on his phone before letting the men inside, the report stated.

Police arrested Verna, Andre, and Polycarpe, and Polycarpe confessed to detectives. While Polycarpe and Andre face 16 counts of grand theft, 16 counts of organized scheme to defraud, and one count of unlawful use of a communications device, Verna faces five counts of each of the charges.

The Dolphins went on to defeat the Cowboys 22-20.

Last Updated on December 29, 2023