Paul Benjamin Locke, who reportedly scammed football fans by selling fake tickets, has been arrested in Georgia, per the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office.

Locke, 42, who also used the nickname “Big Ben” on some websites, was sought-out by nine law enforcement agencies throughout the South. He had been fugitive since July 2020.

Among Locke’s victims were University of Georgia football fans, Peach Bowl fans, and buyers of metal carports or fake goods. According to authorities, he sold the items and the tickets through Craigslist, social media, and apps such as Venmo and Cash App. He would receive the money, but then never delivered the items to the buyer.

Locke was captured on October 31 in collaboration of law enforcement agencies in Heflin and Oxford, Alabama. Jail records indicate he is now in custody at the Douglas County Jail in Georgia on charges of violation of probation without bond.

He is believed to have more victims across the nation, so the Sheriff’s office asked additional victims to reach out to their local law enforcement agencies to report their situation.

