Country star Zach Bryan is set to headline The Bud Light Backyard Tour on Friday, February 9 at The Chelsea at The Cosmopolitan in Las Vegas. The 3,000-capacity venue will host the event just two days before Super Bowl LVIII at Allegiant Stadium.

“I’ve been drinking Bud Light since I was old enough to drink, and partnering with them now after all the songs I’ve written while swigging them is full circle for me,” Bryan said.

Bryan expressed his enthusiasm for the event, especially its connection with the nonprofit Folds of Honor. The “Something in the Orange” singer grew up in a military family and served in the U.S. Navy for eight years.

He shared the following statement:

“When Bud Light asked if I would be involved, I didn’t hesitate after I learned the immense amount of support going into Folds of Honor, fallen service members, first responders’ families, and loved ones. It is a privilege and honor to provide help in any way to veterans and all the people who make this country as great as it can possibly be.”

Tickets for The Bud Light Backyard Tour Presents Zach Bryan go on sale on Thursday, November 16, at 3 p.m. EST, with prices set at $20.

Zach Bryan is scheduled to launch his Quittin’ Time Tour in March 2024 at the United Center in Chicago, IL. Tickets can be found by visiting MegaSeats (use code “TICKETNEWS” for 10% off), StubHub, or Ticket Club where members can receive a free membership with the code “TICKETNEWS.

A full list of Quittin’ Time dates and venues can be found below:

Zach Bryan The Quittin’ Time Tour 2024

March 5 — Chicago, IL | United Center

March 6 — Chicago, IL | United Center

March 7 — Chicago, IL | United Center

March 9 — Pittsburgh, PA | PPG Paints Arena

March 10 — Buffalo, NY | KeyBank Center

March 12 — State College, PA | Bryce Jordan Center

March 14 — Newark, NJ | Prudential Center

March 15 — Newark, NJ | Prudential Center

March 17 — Toronto, ON | Scotiabank Arena

March 18 — Toronto, ON | Scotiabank Arena

March 20 — Milwaukee, WI | Fiserv Forum

March 22 — Birmingham, AL | Legacy Arena at the BJCC

March 23 — Birmingham, AL | Legacy Arena at the BJCC

March 25 — Washington, D.C. | Capital One Arena

March 27 — Brooklyn, NY | Barclays Center

March 28 — Brooklyn, NY | Barclays Center

March 30 — Belmont Park, NY | UBS Arena

March 31 — Belmont Park, NY | UBS Arena

April 25 — Des Moines, IA | Wells Fargo Arena

April 26 — Des Moines, IA | Wells Fargo Arena

April 29 — Omaha, NE CHI | Health Center

April 30 — Omaha, NE CHI | Health Center

May 2 — St. Louis, MO | Enterprise Center

May 3 — St. Louis, MO | Enterprise Center

May 5 — Greenville, SC | Bon Secours Wellness Arena

May 6 — Greenville, SC | Bon Secours Wellness Arena

May 9 — Knoxville, TN | Thompson-Boling Arena at Food City Center

May 10 — Knoxville, TN | Thompson-Boling Arena at Food City Center

May 13 — North Little Rock, AR | Simmons Bank Arena

May 14 — North Little Rock, AR | Simmons Bank Arena

May 17 — Oklahoma City, OK | Paycom Center

May 18 — Oklahoma City, OK | Paycom Center

May 31 — Oakland, CA | Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum

June 2 — Los Angeles, CA | Crypto.com Arena

June 3 — Los Angeles, CA | Crypto.com Arena

June 4 — Los Angeles, CA | Crypto.com Arena

June 7 — Las Vegas, NV | T-Mobile Arena

June 8 — Las Vegas, NV | T-Mobile Arena

June 14 — Denver, CO | Empower Field at Mile High

June 15 — Denver, CO | Empower Field at Mile High

June 20 — Detroit, MI | Ford Field

June 22-23 — Columbus, OH | Buckeye Country Superfest

June 26 — Foxborough, MA | Gillette Stadium

June 29 — Nashville, TN | Nissan Stadium

July 17 — Foxborough, MA | Gillette Stadium

July 21 — Orlando, FL | Amway Center

July 22 — Sunrise, FL | Amerant Bank Arena

July 25 — New Orleans, LA | Caesars Superdome

July 27 — Houston, TX | NRG Stadium

July 30 — San Antonio, TX | Frost Bank Center

July 31 — San Antonio, TX | Frost Bank Center

August 3 — Greensboro, NC | Greensboro Coliseum

August 4 — Greensboro, NC | Greensboro Coliseum

August 6 — Philadelphia, PA | Lincoln Financial Field

August 7 — Philadelphia, PA | Lincoln Financial Field

August 10 — Atlanta, GA | Mercedes-Benz Stadium

August 11 — Atlanta, GA | Mercedes-Benz Stadium

August 14 — Tampa, FL | Raymond James Stadium

August 17 — Arlington, TX | AT&T Stadium

August 20 — Kansas City, MO | T-Mobile Center

August 21 — Kansas City, MO | T-Mobile Center

August 24 — Minneapolis, MN | U.S. Bank Stadium

August 25 — Grand Forks, ND | Alerus Center

August 26 — Grand Forks, ND | Alerus Center

November 17 — Edmonton, AB | Rogers Place

November 18 — Edmonton, AB | Rogers Place

November 20 — Vancouver, BC | Rogers Arena

November 22 — Tacoma, WA | Tacoma Dome

November 23 — Tacoma, WA | Tacoma Dome

November 26 — Portland, OR | Moda Center

November 27 — Portland, OR | Moda Center

November 29 — Sacramento, CA | Golden 1 Center

November 30 — Sacramento, CA | Golden 1 Center

December 3 — Glendale, AZ | Desert Diamond Arena

December 4 — Glendale, AZ | Desert Diamond Arena

December 6 — Salt Lake City, UT | Delta Center

December 7 — Salt Lake City, UT | Delta Center

December 12 — Tulsa, OK | BOK Center

December 13 — Tulsa, OK | BOK Center

December 14 — Tulsa, OK | BOK Center

December 18 — Brooklyn, NY | Barclays Center

December 19 — Brooklyn, NY | Barclays Center

Last Updated on November 20, 2023