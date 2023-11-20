Country star Zach Bryan is set to headline The Bud Light Backyard Tour on Friday, February 9 at The Chelsea at The Cosmopolitan in Las Vegas. The 3,000-capacity venue will host the event just two days before Super Bowl LVIII at Allegiant Stadium.
“I’ve been drinking Bud Light since I was old enough to drink, and partnering with them now after all the songs I’ve written while swigging them is full circle for me,” Bryan said.
Bryan expressed his enthusiasm for the event, especially its connection with the nonprofit Folds of Honor. The “Something in the Orange” singer grew up in a military family and served in the U.S. Navy for eight years.
He shared the following statement:
“When Bud Light asked if I would be involved, I didn’t hesitate after I learned the immense amount of support going into Folds of Honor, fallen service members, first responders’ families, and loved ones. It is a privilege and honor to provide help in any way to veterans and all the people who make this country as great as it can possibly be.”
Tickets for The Bud Light Backyard Tour Presents Zach Bryan go on sale on Thursday, November 16, at 3 p.m. EST, with prices set at $20.
Zach Bryan is scheduled to launch his Quittin’ Time Tour in March 2024 at the United Center in Chicago, IL. Tickets can be found by visiting MegaSeats (use code “TICKETNEWS” for 10% off), StubHub, or Ticket Club where members can receive a free membership with the code “TICKETNEWS.
A full list of Quittin’ Time dates and venues can be found below:
Zach Bryan The Quittin’ Time Tour 2024
March 5 — Chicago, IL | United Center
March 6 — Chicago, IL | United Center
March 7 — Chicago, IL | United Center
March 9 — Pittsburgh, PA | PPG Paints Arena
March 10 — Buffalo, NY | KeyBank Center
March 12 — State College, PA | Bryce Jordan Center
March 14 — Newark, NJ | Prudential Center
March 15 — Newark, NJ | Prudential Center
March 17 — Toronto, ON | Scotiabank Arena
March 18 — Toronto, ON | Scotiabank Arena
March 20 — Milwaukee, WI | Fiserv Forum
March 22 — Birmingham, AL | Legacy Arena at the BJCC
March 23 — Birmingham, AL | Legacy Arena at the BJCC
March 25 — Washington, D.C. | Capital One Arena
March 27 — Brooklyn, NY | Barclays Center
March 28 — Brooklyn, NY | Barclays Center
March 30 — Belmont Park, NY | UBS Arena
March 31 — Belmont Park, NY | UBS Arena
April 25 — Des Moines, IA | Wells Fargo Arena
April 26 — Des Moines, IA | Wells Fargo Arena
April 29 — Omaha, NE CHI | Health Center
April 30 — Omaha, NE CHI | Health Center
May 2 — St. Louis, MO | Enterprise Center
May 3 — St. Louis, MO | Enterprise Center
May 5 — Greenville, SC | Bon Secours Wellness Arena
May 6 — Greenville, SC | Bon Secours Wellness Arena
May 9 — Knoxville, TN | Thompson-Boling Arena at Food City Center
May 10 — Knoxville, TN | Thompson-Boling Arena at Food City Center
May 13 — North Little Rock, AR | Simmons Bank Arena
May 14 — North Little Rock, AR | Simmons Bank Arena
May 17 — Oklahoma City, OK | Paycom Center
May 18 — Oklahoma City, OK | Paycom Center
May 31 — Oakland, CA | Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum
June 2 — Los Angeles, CA | Crypto.com Arena
June 3 — Los Angeles, CA | Crypto.com Arena
June 4 — Los Angeles, CA | Crypto.com Arena
June 7 — Las Vegas, NV | T-Mobile Arena
June 8 — Las Vegas, NV | T-Mobile Arena
June 14 — Denver, CO | Empower Field at Mile High
June 15 — Denver, CO | Empower Field at Mile High
June 20 — Detroit, MI | Ford Field
June 22-23 — Columbus, OH | Buckeye Country Superfest
June 26 — Foxborough, MA | Gillette Stadium
June 29 — Nashville, TN | Nissan Stadium
July 17 — Foxborough, MA | Gillette Stadium
July 21 — Orlando, FL | Amway Center
July 22 — Sunrise, FL | Amerant Bank Arena
July 25 — New Orleans, LA | Caesars Superdome
July 27 — Houston, TX | NRG Stadium
July 30 — San Antonio, TX | Frost Bank Center
July 31 — San Antonio, TX | Frost Bank Center
August 3 — Greensboro, NC | Greensboro Coliseum
August 4 — Greensboro, NC | Greensboro Coliseum
August 6 — Philadelphia, PA | Lincoln Financial Field
August 7 — Philadelphia, PA | Lincoln Financial Field
August 10 — Atlanta, GA | Mercedes-Benz Stadium
August 11 — Atlanta, GA | Mercedes-Benz Stadium
August 14 — Tampa, FL | Raymond James Stadium
August 17 — Arlington, TX | AT&T Stadium
August 20 — Kansas City, MO | T-Mobile Center
August 21 — Kansas City, MO | T-Mobile Center
August 24 — Minneapolis, MN | U.S. Bank Stadium
August 25 — Grand Forks, ND | Alerus Center
August 26 — Grand Forks, ND | Alerus Center
November 17 — Edmonton, AB | Rogers Place
November 18 — Edmonton, AB | Rogers Place
November 20 — Vancouver, BC | Rogers Arena
November 22 — Tacoma, WA | Tacoma Dome
November 23 — Tacoma, WA | Tacoma Dome
November 26 — Portland, OR | Moda Center
November 27 — Portland, OR | Moda Center
November 29 — Sacramento, CA | Golden 1 Center
November 30 — Sacramento, CA | Golden 1 Center
December 3 — Glendale, AZ | Desert Diamond Arena
December 4 — Glendale, AZ | Desert Diamond Arena
December 6 — Salt Lake City, UT | Delta Center
December 7 — Salt Lake City, UT | Delta Center
December 12 — Tulsa, OK | BOK Center
December 13 — Tulsa, OK | BOK Center
December 14 — Tulsa, OK | BOK Center
December 18 — Brooklyn, NY | Barclays Center
December 19 — Brooklyn, NY | Barclays Center
Last Updated on November 20, 2023
Leave a Reply