A lawsuit between a California venue and promoter has been settled concerning over $150,000.

According to KGET 17 News, the Bakersfield-based Fox Theater Foundation and Los Angeles’ Icon Concerts reached a settlement in the disappearance of $154,000 in ticket sales revenue.

The lawsuit was first filed in September 2018, naming the Fox Foundation and two other companies associated with former Fox Theater promoter Bob Bender — Bob Bender Promotions and Bender Entertainment Group Inc. — as defendants. Bender was not named himself as he had filed bankruptcy a year before the lawsuit began, Bakersfield.com reports.

The lawsuit claimed that the promoters failed to produce ticket receipts from shows headlined by comics Jeff Dunham and Kevin Smith, alleging breach of contract, fraudulent concealment, and more. Icon Concerts, a boutique event promotion company, focuses on live comedy shows and tours, with upcoming concerts from Gabriel Iglesias, John Mulaney, and Bill Burr.

Terms of the settlement are reportedly confidential.

Last Updated on November 20, 2023