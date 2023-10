Zach Bryan’s Quittin’ Time tour has grown once more, as the budding country star announced the addition of 19 new dates to his sprawling 2024 plans, expanding the tour to a whopping 92 scheduled shows between March and December across North America. The new dates are a mix of add-on shows in markets that the tour was already visiting, and new cities, including Los Angeles, Oakland, Detroit, and Nashville.

New dates have been announced for Zach Bryan's The Quittin Time Tour. Register now for first access to presale. — AEG Presents (@aegpresents) October 9, 2023

As has become the norm, those interested in purchasing tickets are being required to register ahead of time in order to be granted access to a presale, which is scheduled for Wednesday, October 18.

Originally announced with just over 50 stops, the Quittin’ Time Tour has nearly doubled in scope in the month since it was first broadcast. The singer has also made headlines, going from avowed hate of Live Nation’s Ticketmaster on his last tour to using the system (and its price-surging possibilities) on this run while bad-mouthing all ticketing systems, including AXS which ran his prior tour. He also was arrested after a traffic stop as the first set of dates went on sale, spent time arguing with his own fans on social media about his embrace of dynamic ticket pricing, and has apparently deleted his account on X (formerly Twitter).

The full tour route for Zach Bryan’s Quittin’ Time tour is included below, as are links to ticket resale marketplaces.

Zach Bryan Ticket Links

Zach Bryan Tickets at MegaSeats | 10% off with code TICKETNEWS

Zach Bryan Tickets at ScoreBig

Zach Bryan Tickets at SeatGeek

Zach Bryan Tickets at StubHub

Zach Bryan Tickets at Ticket Club | Free Membership Offer

Zach Bryan Tickets at Vivid Seats

Zach Bryan 2023 Tour Dates

Oct 19 – Fort Worth, TX | Texas Motor Speedway

Oct 20 – Fort Worth, TX | Texas Motor Speedway

Oct 21 – Somerville, TX | Snook Rodeo Grounds

Zach Bryan The Quittin’ Time Tour 2024

March 5 — Chicago, IL | United Center

March 6 — Chicago, IL | United Center

March 7 — Chicago, IL | United Center

March 9 — Pittsburgh, PA | PPG Paints Arena

March 10 — Buffalo, NY | KeyBank Center

March 12 — State College, PA | Bryce Jordan Center

March 14 — Newark, NJ | Prudential Center

March 15 — Newark, NJ | Prudential Center

March 17 — Toronto, ON | Scotiabank Arena

March 18 — Toronto, ON | Scotiabank Arena

March 20 — Milwaukee, WI | Fiserv Forum

March 22 — Birmingham, AL | Legacy Arena at the BJCC

March 23 — Birmingham, AL | Legacy Arena at the BJCC

March 25 — Washington, D.C. | Capital One Arena

March 27 — Brooklyn, NY | Barclays Center

March 28 — Brooklyn, NY | Barclays Center

March 30 — Belmont Park, NY | UBS Arena

March 31 — Belmont Park, NY | UBS Arena

April 25 — Des Moines, IA | Wells Fargo Arena

April 26 — Des Moines, IA | Wells Fargo Arena

April 29 — Omaha, NE CHI | Health Center

April 30 — Omaha, NE CHI | Health Center

May 2 — St. Louis, MO | Enterprise Center

May 3 — St. Louis, MO | Enterprise Center

May 5 — Greenville, SC | Bon Secours Wellness Arena

May 6 — Greenville, SC | Bon Secours Wellness Arena

May 9 — Knoxville, TN | Thompson-Boling Arena at Food City Center

May 10 — Knoxville, TN | Thompson-Boling Arena at Food City Center

May 13 — North Little Rock, AR | Simmons Bank Arena

May 14 — North Little Rock, AR | Simmons Bank Arena

May 17 — Oklahoma City, OK | Paycom Center

May 18 — Oklahoma City, OK | Paycom Center

May 31 — Oakland, CA | Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum

June 2 — Los Angeles, CA | Crypto.com Arena

June 3 — Los Angeles, CA | Crypto.com Arena

June 4 — Los Angeles, CA | Crypto.com Arena

June 7 — Las Vegas, NV | T-Mobile Arena

June 8 — Las Vegas, NV | T-Mobile Arena

June 14 — Denver, CO | Empower Field at Mile High

June 15 — Denver, CO | Empower Field at Mile High

June 20 — Detroit, MI | Ford Field

June 22-23 — Columbus, OH | Buckeye Country Superfest

June 26 — Foxborough, MA | Gillette Stadium

June 29 — Nashville, TN | Nissan Stadium

July 17 — Foxborough, MA | Gillette Stadium

July 21 — Orlando, FL | Amway Center

July 22 — Sunrise, FL | Amerant Bank Arena

July 25 — New Orleans, LA | Caesars Superdome

July 27 — Houston, TX | NRG Stadium

July 30 — San Antonio, TX | Frost Bank Center

July 31 — San Antonio, TX | Frost Bank Center

August 3 — Greensboro, NC | Greensboro Coliseum

August 4 — Greensboro, NC | Greensboro Coliseum

August 6 — Philadelphia, PA | Lincoln Financial Field

August 7 — Philadelphia, PA | Lincoln Financial Field

August 10 — Atlanta, GA | Mercedes-Benz Stadium

August 11 — Atlanta, GA | Mercedes-Benz Stadium

August 14 — Tampa, FL | Raymond James Stadium

August 17 — Arlington, TX | AT&T Stadium

August 20 — Kansas City, MO | T-Mobile Center

August 21 — Kansas City, MO | T-Mobile Center

August 24 — Minneapolis, MN | U.S. Bank Stadium

August 25 — Grand Forks, ND | Alerus Center

August 26 — Grand Forks, ND | Alerus Center

November 17 — Edmonton, AB | Rogers Place

November 18 — Edmonton, AB | Rogers Place

November 20 — Vancouver, BC | Rogers Arena

November 22 — Tacoma, WA | Tacoma Dome

November 23 — Tacoma, WA | Tacoma Dome

November 26 — Portland, OR | Moda Center

November 27 — Portland, OR | Moda Center

November 29 — Sacramento, CA | Golden 1 Center

November 30 — Sacramento, CA | Golden 1 Center

December 3 — Glendale, AZ | Desert Diamond Arena

December 4 — Glendale, AZ | Desert Diamond Arena

December 6 — Salt Lake City, UT | Delta Center

December 7 — Salt Lake City, UT | Delta Center

December 12 — Tulsa, OK | BOK Center

December 13 — Tulsa, OK | BOK Center

December 14 — Tulsa, OK | BOK Center

December 18 — Brooklyn, NY | Barclays Center

December 19 — Brooklyn, NY | Barclays Center

Last Updated on October 10, 2023