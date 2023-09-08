Zach Bryan is in the headlines in a big way this week, and now it’s more than just his tour dates having tickets go on sale (and some significant complaints over the ticket prices he and his team are asking fans to pay). The rising country star was arrested by Oklahoma highway patrol after a traffic stop on Thursday.
“Emotions got the best of me and I was out of line in the things I said,” he posted to X (formerly Twitter) late on Thursday. “I support law enforcement as much as anyone can, I was just frustrated in the moment, it was unlike me and I apologize. They brought me to jail, and there is a mug shot of me floating around. Prayers we can all move on from this and prayers people know I’m just trying the best I can, I love you guys and I am truly sorry to the officers.”
The singer admitted fault for the incident, which he explained in further detail in a long video posted early Friday morning to social media, saying “I was an idiot today, and my decisions do not reflect who I am as a person. I just want to make that clear – I should have been smarter about it.”
for the sake of transparency on yesterday pic.twitter.com/IJRjEDOrCH
— Zach Bryan (@zachlanebryan) September 8, 2023
Bryan is reportedly out, and resuming a planned drive east to watch the Philadelphia Eagles play in their season opening game this weekend.
Prior to the arrest and related headlines, Bryan had spent time earlier this week arguing with his own fans on social media, after many complained about the presale process for tickets to his upcoming tour – specifically about the ticket prices and surged “platinum” offerings.
The singer, who made a major to-do about his hatred of Ticketmaster and its price-surging tactics – going so far as to name a live album “All My Homies Hate Ticketmaster” and very vocally refusing to use them on his tour dates earlier in 2023, appears to have surrendered fully to their inevitability as you try to play larger venues, including the use of their price-surging tactics. Fans entering the presale process this week were confronted by significant percentages of the building having “platinum” ticket prices in effect this week.
Explain this this Mr I Hate Ticketmaster pic.twitter.com/0SvLc6PfFZ
— Darren (@darrendman) September 7, 2023
Naturally, many fans complained that the prices were driven by “scalpers” – not realizing that “platinum” ticket prices are set by the artist and their promoters – AEG in this instance – and are not resale tickets. They are simply tickets that the artist is “scalping” on their own, for several orders of magnitude higher than what they advertise as “face value” for the show.
Presumably the complaints will continue throughout the day Friday as tickets for the 2024 tour dates go on sale to the general public.
