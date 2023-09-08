Zach Bryan is in the headlines in a big way this week, and now it’s more than just his tour dates having tickets go on sale (and some significant complaints over the ticket prices he and his team are asking fans to pay). The rising country star was arrested by Oklahoma highway patrol after a traffic stop on Thursday.

“Emotions got the best of me and I was out of line in the things I said,” he posted to X (formerly Twitter) late on Thursday. “I support law enforcement as much as anyone can, I was just frustrated in the moment, it was unlike me and I apologize. They brought me to jail, and there is a mug shot of me floating around. Prayers we can all move on from this and prayers people know I’m just trying the best I can, I love you guys and I am truly sorry to the officers.”

The singer admitted fault for the incident, which he explained in further detail in a long video posted early Friday morning to social media, saying “I was an idiot today, and my decisions do not reflect who I am as a person. I just want to make that clear – I should have been smarter about it.”

for the sake of transparency on yesterday pic.twitter.com/IJRjEDOrCH — Zach Bryan (@zachlanebryan) September 8, 2023

Bryan is reportedly out, and resuming a planned drive east to watch the Philadelphia Eagles play in their season opening game this weekend.

Prior to the arrest and related headlines, Bryan had spent time earlier this week arguing with his own fans on social media, after many complained about the presale process for tickets to his upcoming tour – specifically about the ticket prices and surged “platinum” offerings.

The singer, who made a major to-do about his hatred of Ticketmaster and its price-surging tactics – going so far as to name a live album “All My Homies Hate Ticketmaster” and very vocally refusing to use them on his tour dates earlier in 2023, appears to have surrendered fully to their inevitability as you try to play larger venues, including the use of their price-surging tactics. Fans entering the presale process this week were confronted by significant percentages of the building having “platinum” ticket prices in effect this week.

Explain this this Mr I Hate Ticketmaster pic.twitter.com/0SvLc6PfFZ — Darren (@darrendman) September 7, 2023

Naturally, many fans complained that the prices were driven by “scalpers” – not realizing that “platinum” ticket prices are set by the artist and their promoters – AEG in this instance – and are not resale tickets. They are simply tickets that the artist is “scalping” on their own, for several orders of magnitude higher than what they advertise as “face value” for the show.

Presumably the complaints will continue throughout the day Friday as tickets for the 2024 tour dates go on sale to the general public.

Zach Bryan 2023 Tour Dates

Sep 23 – Franklin, TN | The Park at Harlinsdale Farm

Sept 24 – Franklin, TN | The Park at Harlinsdale Farm

Oct 7 – Opelika, AL | Sistrunk Farms

Oct 19 – Fort Worth, TX | Texas Motor Speedway

Oct 20 – Fort Worth, TX | Texas Motor Speedway

Oct 21 – Somerville, TX | Snook Rodeo Grounds

Zach Bryan The Quittin’ Time Tour 2024

March 06 — Chicago, IL | United Center

March 07 — Chicago, IL | United Center

March 09 — Pittsburgh, PA | PPG Paints Arena

March 10 — Buffalo, NY | KeyBank Center

March 12 — State College, PA | Bryce Jordan Center

March 14 — Newark, NJ | Prudential Center

March 15 — Newark, NJ | Prudential Center

March 17 — Toronto, ON | Scotiabank Arena

March 18 — Toronto, ON | Scotiabank Arena

March 20 — Milwaukee, WI | Fiserv Forum

March 22 — Birmingham, AL | Legacy Arena at the BJCC

March 25 — Washington, D.C. | Capital One Arena

March 27 — Brooklyn, NY | Barclays Center

March 28 — Brooklyn, NY | Barclays Center

April 26 — Des Moines, IA | Wells Fargo Arena

April 29 — Omaha, NE CHI | Health Center

May 02 — St. Louis, MO | Enterprise Center

May 05 — Greenville, SC | Bon Secours Wellness Arena

May 06 — Greenville, SC | Bon Secours Wellness Arena

May 09 — Knoxville, TN | Thompson-Boling Arena at Food City Center

May 13 — North Little Rock, AR | Simmons Bank Arena

May 14 — North Little Rock, AR | Simmons Bank Arena

May 17 — Oklahoma City, OK | Paycom Center

May 18 — Oklahoma City, OK | Paycom Center

June 07 — Las Vegas, NV | T-Mobile Arena

June 08 — Las Vegas, NV | T-Mobile Arena

June 15 — Denver, CO | Empower Field at Mile High

June 22 — Columbus, OH | Buckeye Country Superfest

June 26 — Foxborough, MA | Gillette Stadium

July 30 — San Antonio, TX | AT&T Center

July 31 — San Antonio, TX | AT&T Center

August 03 — Greensboro, NC | Greensboro Coliseum

August 04 — Greensboro, NC | Greensboro Coliseum

August 07 — Philadelphia, PA | Lincoln Financial Field

August 10 — Atlanta, GA | Mercedes-Benz Stadium

August 14 — Tampa, FL | Raymond James Stadium

August 17 — Arlington, TX | AT&T Stadium

August 20 — Kansas City, MO | T-Mobile Center

August 24 — Minneapolis, MN | U.S. Bank Stadium

August 25 — Grand Forks, ND | Alerus Center

November 17 — Edmonton, AB | Rogers Place

November 18 — Edmonton, AB | Rogers Place

November 20 — Vancouver, BC | Rogers Arena

November 22 — Tacoma, WA | Tacoma Dome

November 23 — Tacoma, WA | Tacoma Dome

November 26 — Portland, OR | Moda Center

November 27 — Portland, OR | Moda Center

November 29 — Sacramento, CA | Golden 1 Center

December 03 — Glendale, AZ | Desert Diamond Arena

December 04 — Glendale, AZ | Desert Diamond Arena

December 06 — Salt Lake City, UT | Delta Center

December 07 — Salt Lake City, UT | Delta Center

December 13 — Tulsa, OK | BOK Center

December 14 — Tulsa, OK | BOK Center

