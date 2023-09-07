Scene Queen: She brings chaos, charisma, and unmatched energy in her feminine-driven, girl-metal songs. Now, she’s heading out on a headlining tour across North America.
The ‘Bimbo Beta Pi’ trek, following her ‘Bimbos, Beans, and Toast’ tour across the UK this October, will kick-off November 2 at Los Angeles’ Echoplex. From there, she’ll stop at venues like Denver’s Gothic, Hard Luck in Toronto, Boston’s Paradise Rock Club, and The Gramercy in New York City. She’ll also hit Orlando, Nashville, Philadelphia, and Detroit, and Dallas before returning to Los Angeles to wrap-up at the Parish at House of Blues on December 9.
Scene Queen first began to gain popularity in 2020 with the single “Are You Tired?” The pop-punk-based song put her on the map, but a more distinct, pop-driven sound followed with the release of her debut set of EPs, 2022’s Bimbocore and Bimbocore Vol. 2.
The EPs produced nearly all tracks with the title “pink” including hits “Pretty in Pink” and “Pink Rover.” Additionally, Scene Queen tapped pop-punk powerhouse Cody Carson of Set It Off to appear on the track “Barbie & Ken,” followed by her vocals on Set It Off’s single “Win Win” this year.
Earlier this year, Scene Queen appeared as an opener on Set It Off’s Dopamine Tour.
While Scene Queen first garnered attention making funny TikToks and flaunting her style, she has consistently used her music to speak her mind, calling out industry standards in “Bring It On,” predatory artists in “18+,” and sexual assailants in the to-be-released single “Pink Push Up Bra.” In a message on social media promoting the upcoming single, Scene Queen wrote, “I’m taking back my power.”
Find ticket links to Scene Queen’s upcoming shows via secondary marketplaces, as well as a full list of her upcoming tour dates, below:
Scene Queen ‘Bimbos, Beans, and Toast’ UK Tour 2023
October 2 — Glasgow, UK @ G3
October 3 — Leeds, UK @ Stylus
October 4 — Norwich, UK @ Norwich Waterfront (Main Room)
October 6 — Birmingham, UK @ O2 Academy
October 8 — Bristol, UK
October 9 — London, UK @ O2 Academy Islington
October 10 — London, UK @ O2 Academy Islington
Scene Queen ‘Bimbo Beta Pi’ Tour 2023
November 2 — Los Angeles, California @ Echoplex
November 4 — Sacramento, California @ Goldfield Trading Post
November 6 — Portland, Oregon @ Hawthorne Theater
November 7 — Seattle, Washington @ The Croc
November 9 — Salt Lake City, Utah @ Soundwell
November 11 — Denver, Colorado @ Gothic
November 13 — Minneapolis, Minnesota @ Fine Line
November 14 — Chicago, Illinois @ Bottom Lounge
November 16 — Detroit, Michigan @ Shelter
November 17 — Toronto, Canada @ Hard Luck
November 18 — Cleveland, Ohio @ Roxy at Mahall’s
November 20 — Boston, Massachusetts @ Paradise Rock Club
November 21 — New York, New York @ The Gramercy
November 22 — Philadelphia, Pennsylvania @ Brooklyn Bowl
November 24 — Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania @ Preserving
November 25 — Columbus, Ohio @ King of Clubs
November 26 — Nashville, Tennessee @ Eastside Bowl
November 28 — Charlotte, North Carolina @ The Underground
November 29 — Atlanta, Georgia @ Masquerade
December 1 — Orlando, Florida @ Conduit
December 2 — Tampa, Florida @ Orphuem
December 4 — Houston, Texas @ Bronze Peacock
December 5 — Austin, Texas @ Mohawk
December 6 — Dallas, Texas @ Trees
December 9 — Tucson, Arizona @ 191 Toole
December 10 — Anaheim, California @ Parish @ HOB
