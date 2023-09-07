Scene Queen: She brings chaos, charisma, and unmatched energy in her feminine-driven, girl-metal songs. Now, she’s heading out on a headlining tour across North America.

The ‘Bimbo Beta Pi’ trek, following her ‘Bimbos, Beans, and Toast’ tour across the UK this October, will kick-off November 2 at Los Angeles’ Echoplex. From there, she’ll stop at venues like Denver’s Gothic, Hard Luck in Toronto, Boston’s Paradise Rock Club, and The Gramercy in New York City. She’ll also hit Orlando, Nashville, Philadelphia, and Detroit, and Dallas before returning to Los Angeles to wrap-up at the Parish at House of Blues on December 9.

Scene Queen first began to gain popularity in 2020 with the single “Are You Tired?” The pop-punk-based song put her on the map, but a more distinct, pop-driven sound followed with the release of her debut set of EPs, 2022’s Bimbocore and Bimbocore Vol. 2.

The EPs produced nearly all tracks with the title “pink” including hits “Pretty in Pink” and “Pink Rover.” Additionally, Scene Queen tapped pop-punk powerhouse Cody Carson of Set It Off to appear on the track “Barbie & Ken,” followed by her vocals on Set It Off’s single “Win Win” this year.

Earlier this year, Scene Queen appeared as an opener on Set It Off’s Dopamine Tour.

While Scene Queen first garnered attention making funny TikToks and flaunting her style, she has consistently used her music to speak her mind, calling out industry standards in “Bring It On,” predatory artists in “18+,” and sexual assailants in the to-be-released single “Pink Push Up Bra.” In a message on social media promoting the upcoming single, Scene Queen wrote, “I’m taking back my power.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Scene Queen (@scenequeenrocks)

Find ticket links to Scene Queen’s upcoming shows via secondary marketplaces, as well as a full list of her upcoming tour dates, below:

Scene Queen ‘Bimbos, Beans, and Toast’ UK Tour 2023

October 2 — Glasgow, UK @ G3

October 3 — Leeds, UK @ Stylus

October 4 — Norwich, UK @ Norwich Waterfront (Main Room)

October 6 — Birmingham, UK @ O2 Academy

October 8 — Bristol, UK

October 9 — London, UK @ O2 Academy Islington

October 10 — London, UK @ O2 Academy Islington

Scene Queen ‘Bimbo Beta Pi’ Tour 2023

November 2 — Los Angeles, California @ Echoplex

November 4 — Sacramento, California @ Goldfield Trading Post

November 6 — Portland, Oregon @ Hawthorne Theater

November 7 — Seattle, Washington @ The Croc

November 9 — Salt Lake City, Utah @ Soundwell

November 11 — Denver, Colorado @ Gothic

November 13 — Minneapolis, Minnesota @ Fine Line

November 14 — Chicago, Illinois @ Bottom Lounge

November 16 — Detroit, Michigan @ Shelter

November 17 — Toronto, Canada @ Hard Luck

November 18 — Cleveland, Ohio @ Roxy at Mahall’s

November 20 — Boston, Massachusetts @ Paradise Rock Club

November 21 — New York, New York @ The Gramercy

November 22 — Philadelphia, Pennsylvania @ Brooklyn Bowl

November 24 — Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania @ Preserving

November 25 — Columbus, Ohio @ King of Clubs

November 26 — Nashville, Tennessee @ Eastside Bowl

November 28 — Charlotte, North Carolina @ The Underground

November 29 — Atlanta, Georgia @ Masquerade

December 1 — Orlando, Florida @ Conduit

December 2 — Tampa, Florida @ Orphuem

December 4 — Houston, Texas @ Bronze Peacock

December 5 — Austin, Texas @ Mohawk

December 6 — Dallas, Texas @ Trees

December 9 — Tucson, Arizona @ 191 Toole

December 10 — Anaheim, California @ Parish @ HOB

