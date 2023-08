Country’s Zach Bryan is hitting the road next year for a massive arena tour across the U.S. in support of his newly-released self-titled record.

The Quittin’ Time Tour is set to kick-off next spring with a two-night set at Chicago’s United Center. From there, he’ll stop at venues like Brooklyn’s Barclays Center, the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Foxborough’s Gillette Stadium, the Tacoma Dome, and the Golden 1 Center in Sacramento before wrapping-up with two nights at the BOK Center in Tulsa.

Opening acts for the tour include big-name artists like Sheryl Crow, Jason Isbell and the 400 Unit, and Turnpike Troubadours. The Middle East, Sierra Ferrell, Matt Maeson, and Levi Turner will also provide support.

The self-titled record marks Bryan’s fourth studio album, following last year’s American Heartbreak. The 2022 LP is considered Bryan’s breakthrough record, producing chart-topping singles like “Sun to Me” and “The Good I’ll Do.”

While tickets have not been released at this time, Bryan is offering presale registration on his website. On the upcoming tour, he’ll be playing a handful of Live Nation-owned venues, including Toronto’s Scotiabank Arena, Edmonton’s Rogers Place, and Rogers Arena in Vancouver.

This is a stark difference from his previous stance on his last tour; Bryan rallied against Live Nation’s Ticketmaster and vowed not to use them. His “Burn, Burn, Burn” tour used venues that did not have exclusive contracts with Ticketmaster, and tickets were primarily sold through AXS, which is owned by AEG Presents.

However, the tour organizers disregarded state law in places where legislatures enacted consumer ticket transfer requirements that conflicted with AXS. The tour risked millions of dollars in fines by failing to activate ticket transfer for concerts in Virginia and New York.

It’s not known which ticketing site Bryan has chosen at this time, but if he decides to go back to Ticketmaster, he wouldn’t be the first artist to backtrack. Both Pearl Jam and Bruce Springsteen had previously feuded with the giant, but inevitably embraced the company when performing at bigger venues.

Find resale ticket links to Bryan’s ongoing tour, as well as a full list of upcoming tour dates, below:

Zach Bryan 2023 Tour Dates

Aug 29 – Lincoln, NE | Pinnacle Bank Arena

Aug 30 – Kansas City, MO | T-Mobile Center

Sep 23 – Franklin, TN | The Park at Harlinsdale Farm

Sept 24 – Franklin, TN | The Park at Harlinsdale Farm

Oct 7 – Opelika, AL | Sistrunk Farms

Oct 19 – Fort Worth, TX | Texas Motor Speedway

Oct 20 – Fort Worth, TX | Texas Motor Speedway

Oct 21 – Somerville, TX | Snook Rodeo Grounds

Zach Bryan The Quittin’ Time Tour 2024

March 06 — Chicago, IL | United Center

March 07 — Chicago, IL | United Center

March 09 — Pittsburgh, PA | PPG Paints Arena

March 10 — Buffalo, NY | KeyBank Center

March 12 — State College, PA | Bryce Jordan Center

March 14 — Newark, NJ | Prudential Center

March 15 — Newark, NJ | Prudential Center

March 17 — Toronto, ON | Scotiabank Arena

March 18 — Toronto, ON | Scotiabank Arena

March 20 — Milwaukee, WI | Fiserv Forum

March 22 — Birmingham, AL | Legacy Arena at the BJCC

March 25 — Washington, D.C. | Capital One Arena

March 27 — Brooklyn, NY | Barclays Center

March 28 — Brooklyn, NY | Barclays Center

April 26 — Des Moines, IA | Wells Fargo Arena

April 29 — Omaha, NE CHI | Health Center

May 02 — St. Louis, MO | Enterprise Center

May 05 — Greenville, SC | Bon Secours Wellness Arena

May 06 — Greenville, SC | Bon Secours Wellness Arena

May 09 — Knoxville, TN | Thompson-Boling Arena at Food City Center

May 13 — North Little Rock, AR | Simmons Bank Arena

May 14 — North Little Rock, AR | Simmons Bank Arena

May 17 — Oklahoma City, OK | Paycom Center

May 18 — Oklahoma City, OK | Paycom Center

June 07 — Las Vegas, NV | T-Mobile Arena

June 08 — Las Vegas, NV | T-Mobile Arena

June 15 — Denver, CO | Empower Field at Mile High

June 22 — Columbus, OH | Buckeye Country Superfest

June 26 — Foxborough, MA | Gillette Stadium

July 30 — San Antonio, TX | AT&T Center

July 31 — San Antonio, TX | AT&T Center

August 03 — Greensboro, NC | Greensboro Coliseum

August 04 — Greensboro, NC | Greensboro Coliseum

August 07 — Philadelphia, PA | Lincoln Financial Field

August 10 — Atlanta, GA | Mercedes-Benz Stadium

August 14 — Tampa, FL | Raymond James Stadium

August 17 — Arlington, TX | AT&T Stadium

August 20 — Kansas City, MO | T-Mobile Center

August 24 — Minneapolis, MN | U.S. Bank Stadium

August 25 — Grand Forks, ND | Alerus Center

November 17 — Edmonton, AB | Rogers Place

November 18 — Edmonton, AB | Rogers Place

November 20 — Vancouver, BC | Rogers Arena

November 22 — Tacoma, WA | Tacoma Dome

November 23 — Tacoma, WA | Tacoma Dome

November 26 — Portland, OR | Moda Center

November 27 — Portland, OR | Moda Center

November 29 — Sacramento, CA | Golden 1 Center

December 03 — Glendale, AZ | Desert Diamond Arena

December 04 — Glendale, AZ | Desert Diamond Arena

December 06 — Salt Lake City, UT | Delta Center

December 07 — Salt Lake City, UT | Delta Center

December 13 — Tulsa, OK | BOK Center

December 14 — Tulsa, OK | BOK Center

