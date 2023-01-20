Zach Bryan Avoids Ticketmaster With “Burn, Burn, Burn” Tour

After issuing blistering criticism of Ticketmaster and its parent Live Nation in recent months – including the naming of his December live release All...

After issuing blistering criticism of Ticketmaster and its parent Live Nation in recent months – including the naming of his December live release All My Homies Hate Ticketmaster – Zach Bryan was true to his word in announcing touring plans for 2023 that bypass the use of the industry giant entirely. Bryan’s Burn, Burn, Burn tour dates span spring and summer of this year, using venues that do not have exclusive contracts with Ticketmaster.

Zach Bryan’s tour will be sold primarily using AXS, a ticketing system owned by AEG Presents – which is also promoting the tour. Fans interested in purchasing tickets will be required to register their interest to do so at axs.com/zachbryan by Sunday, January 29. Those selected will be notified February 13-16. Anyone who purchases tickets will reportedly be restricted from transferring the tickets to anyone else, instead forced to list them for resale through the AXS system, which caps the asking price. Tickets sold to non-AXS ticketed shows will reportedly not be allowed to be resold, though it is unclear what mechanism will be in place to prevent it.

The tour plans were laid out in a goofy video starring comedian Theo Von, who took several shots at Ticketmaster and ticket resale throughout the 90’s-centric rundown. “We’re out here fighting the good fight with these human snakes at ticketing companies and dark-art bots on the internet,” he quips during the video. “Good luck and here’s to fair pricing for all.”

Tickets will be priced from $40-130 plus fees for the tour dates, which kick off on May 10 at John Paul Jones Arena in Charlottesville, Virginia and run through an August 30 show at T-Mobile Center in Kansas City, Missouri. Other stops include Toyota Center in Houston, Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia, Red Rocks in Colorado, Target Center in Minneapolis, and Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles.

The tour is Bryan’s first as a headlining act, making the attempt at avoiding (and openly mocking) the entertainment giant all the more bold, while acts including Pearl Jam and Bruce Springsteen – who feuded with Ticketmaster publicly earlier in their careers have seemingly embraced the company as inevitable. His plan mirrors to some degree what Ed Sheeran has attempted to do with his shows in his native UK, where resale is restricted to the face value-capped Twickets marketplace. The downside to that strategy has been that fans who purchase tickets through “unauthorized” marketplaces have been denied entry at events (despite having otherwise valid tickets), and other fans have complained that they cannot sell their tickets through the capped system, causing them to lose money for tickets they can’t use.

Another potential concern for Bryan and hits team are the fact that a number of shows on the tour are in states that have laws in place that protect consumers from the use of restrictive ticketing systems designed to prevent resale or free transfer of tickets. Shows in New York, Colorado and Illinois could mean trouble if certain resale restrictions are in place and consumers decide to take AEG or Bryan to court over the matter.

The full schedule for Zach Bryan, which includes both arena shows on the Burn, Burn, Burn tour as well as festival performances, is included below. Ticket links are also included for resale marketplaces, with the obvious caveat that some shows will likely have limited (or no) inventory depending on how strict AXS makes the process.

Zach Bryan Tour Dates

* Festival Date

*Apr 15 – Georgetown, TX – Two Step Inn Festival

May 10 – Charlottesville, VA | John Paul Jones Arena

May 12 – Worcester, MA | DCU Center

May 13 – Wilkes-Barre, PA | Mohegan Sun Arena at Casey Plaza

May 15 – Duluth, GA | Gas South Arena

May 19 – Houston, TX | Toyota Center

May 20 – New Orleans, LA | Smoothie King Center

May 23 – Jacksonville, FL | VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena

May 24 – N Charleston, SC | North Charleston Coliseum

May 26 – Albany, NY | MVP Arena

May 28 – London, ON | Budweiser Gardens

May 31 – Philadelphia, PA | Wells Fargo Center

June 02 – Cleveland, OH | Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse

*June 03 – Lexington, KY | Railbird Festival

June 23 – New York, NY | Forest Hills Stadium

June 26 – Denver, CO | Red Rocks Amphitheatre

June 27 – Denver, CO | Red Rocks Amphitheatre

*July 07 – Milwaukee, WI | Summerfest

*July 13 – Chicago, IL | Windy City Smokeout

*July 14-16 – Whitefish, MT | Under The Big Sky Festival

*July 20-July 22 – Cullman, AL | Rock The South

*Aug 05 – St. Charles, IA | Hinterland Music Festival

Aug 07 – Grand Rapids, MI | Van Andel Arena

Aug 09 – Minneapolis, MN | Target Center

Aug 11 – Tulsa, OK | BOK Center

Aug 14 – Sioux Falls, SD | Denny Sanford PREMIER Center

Aug 17 – Nampa, ID | Ford Idaho Center

Aug 19 – Las Vegas, NV | T-Mobile Arena

Aug 20 – Bakersfield, CA | Mechanics Bank Arena

Aug 21 – Oakland, CA | Oakland Arena

Aug 23 – Los Angeles, CA | Crypto.com Arena

Aug 25 – Glendale, AZ | Desert Diamond Arena

Aug 27 – Wichita, KS | INTRUST Bank Arena

Aug 29 – Lincoln, NE | Pinnacle Bank Arena

Aug 30 – Kansas City, MO | T-Mobile Center

Last Updated on January 20, 2023 by Dave Clark