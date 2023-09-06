Zach Bryan shared some sharply negative thoughts about both of the major promoter-owned ticketing entities Tuesday on the eve of his new tour dates going on sale this week, putting AEG’s AXS and Live Nation’s Ticketmaster on blast with his fans via X (aka Twitter).

“Everyone complained about AXS last year,” the singer/songwriter shared in a post Tuesday afternoon. “All my homies do still hate Ticketmaster but hard to realize one guy can’t change the whole system. It is intentionally broken and I’ll continue to feel absolutely horrible about the cost of tickets in an unfair market.”

Everyone complained about AXS last year. Using all ticketing sites this year. All my homies still do hate Ticketmaster but hard to realize one guy can’t change the whole system. It is intentionally broken and I’ll continue to feel absolutely horrible about the cost of tickets in… — Zach Bryan (@zachlanebryan) September 5, 2023

Bryan, whose The Quittin Time Tour dates go on sale this week, turned consumer hatred of Ticketmaster into a marketing engine in the past year, driving headlines and ticket sales. He was openly critical of the ticketing system for months, going so far as to title a live album release “All My Homies Hate Ticketmaster” and pledging not to use the platform for his “Burn, Burn Burn” tour this year.

Using AXS instead – which is owned by his tour promoter – Bryan went all-in on the capabilities of mobile-only ticketing to eliminate consumer rights over tickets they’ve purchased, in an effort to control ticket prices – both from getting above face value on resale marketplaces if a show was selling well, and from getting below face value on resale marketplaces if it wasn’t. The ticketing plan actually caused several shows to violate state laws that made such restrictions illegal, though when pressed on the illegality of its actions by consumers, the ticketing company provided misleading responses indicating that it had complied with the laws it had broken.

Despite that exposure to the attention of law enforcement and millions of dollars in fines, all AXS/AEG got for its troubles was a subsequent tour going on sale with zero exclusivity as Bryan admitted defeat against the market power that Live Nation/Ticketmaster has, not unlike Pearl Jam three decades before, or Bruce Springsteen – both of whom made major public stands against Ticketmaster, only to later embrace the inevitability of using them for tours due to their exclusive contracts with an enormous number of venues.

Tickets to Bryan’s tour dates are on general sale beginning on Friday, September 8, with presales opening on Wednesday, September 6. Those interested in the presale had to register their demand with AEG Presents, similar to Ticketmaster’s hated Verified Fan system. This registration requirement will likely be used to fuel dynamic pricing systems, given that it will allow the tour operators to have a deep understanding of who is buying and what the market will bear, price-wise.

Bryan didn’t mince words in his commiserating with his fans about what most expect to be a hectic ticket purchasing experience, as fans compete for a tiny fraction of tickets that are on sale, while thousands of others are held back for later offers, as his team had AEG/AXS do for the Burn, Burn, Burn tour dates.

Whatever you’re pissed about tomorrow just blame me for it I’ll be in the thick of it throw it on while it counts — Zach Bryan (@zachlanebryan) September 6, 2023

Zach Bryan 2023 Tour Dates

Sep 23 – Franklin, TN | The Park at Harlinsdale Farm

Sept 24 – Franklin, TN | The Park at Harlinsdale Farm

Oct 7 – Opelika, AL | Sistrunk Farms

Oct 19 – Fort Worth, TX | Texas Motor Speedway

Oct 20 – Fort Worth, TX | Texas Motor Speedway

Oct 21 – Somerville, TX | Snook Rodeo Grounds

Zach Bryan The Quittin’ Time Tour 2024

March 06 — Chicago, IL | United Center

March 07 — Chicago, IL | United Center

March 09 — Pittsburgh, PA | PPG Paints Arena

March 10 — Buffalo, NY | KeyBank Center

March 12 — State College, PA | Bryce Jordan Center

March 14 — Newark, NJ | Prudential Center

March 15 — Newark, NJ | Prudential Center

March 17 — Toronto, ON | Scotiabank Arena

March 18 — Toronto, ON | Scotiabank Arena

March 20 — Milwaukee, WI | Fiserv Forum

March 22 — Birmingham, AL | Legacy Arena at the BJCC

March 25 — Washington, D.C. | Capital One Arena

March 27 — Brooklyn, NY | Barclays Center

March 28 — Brooklyn, NY | Barclays Center

April 26 — Des Moines, IA | Wells Fargo Arena

April 29 — Omaha, NE CHI | Health Center

May 02 — St. Louis, MO | Enterprise Center

May 05 — Greenville, SC | Bon Secours Wellness Arena

May 06 — Greenville, SC | Bon Secours Wellness Arena

May 09 — Knoxville, TN | Thompson-Boling Arena at Food City Center

May 13 — North Little Rock, AR | Simmons Bank Arena

May 14 — North Little Rock, AR | Simmons Bank Arena

May 17 — Oklahoma City, OK | Paycom Center

May 18 — Oklahoma City, OK | Paycom Center

June 07 — Las Vegas, NV | T-Mobile Arena

June 08 — Las Vegas, NV | T-Mobile Arena

June 15 — Denver, CO | Empower Field at Mile High

June 22 — Columbus, OH | Buckeye Country Superfest

June 26 — Foxborough, MA | Gillette Stadium

July 30 — San Antonio, TX | AT&T Center

July 31 — San Antonio, TX | AT&T Center

August 03 — Greensboro, NC | Greensboro Coliseum

August 04 — Greensboro, NC | Greensboro Coliseum

August 07 — Philadelphia, PA | Lincoln Financial Field

August 10 — Atlanta, GA | Mercedes-Benz Stadium

August 14 — Tampa, FL | Raymond James Stadium

August 17 — Arlington, TX | AT&T Stadium

August 20 — Kansas City, MO | T-Mobile Center

August 24 — Minneapolis, MN | U.S. Bank Stadium

August 25 — Grand Forks, ND | Alerus Center

November 17 — Edmonton, AB | Rogers Place

November 18 — Edmonton, AB | Rogers Place

November 20 — Vancouver, BC | Rogers Arena

November 22 — Tacoma, WA | Tacoma Dome

November 23 — Tacoma, WA | Tacoma Dome

November 26 — Portland, OR | Moda Center

November 27 — Portland, OR | Moda Center

November 29 — Sacramento, CA | Golden 1 Center

December 03 — Glendale, AZ | Desert Diamond Arena

December 04 — Glendale, AZ | Desert Diamond Arena

December 06 — Salt Lake City, UT | Delta Center

December 07 — Salt Lake City, UT | Delta Center

December 13 — Tulsa, OK | BOK Center

December 14 — Tulsa, OK | BOK Center

