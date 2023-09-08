Country star Tyler Childers is heading out on tour, but he’s making sure his tickets are non-transferrable.

The Mule Pull Tour will kick-off in Europe with a gig at 3Olympia in Dublin on February 15. From there, he’ll stop in cities like Copenhagan, Glasgow, and Oslo before heading to the states. He’s set to appear at San Diego’s Viejas Arena, Austin’s Moody. Center, and the Bridgestone Arena in Nashville before wrapping-up at New York City’s Madison Square Garden on May 29.

Allison Russell, 49 Winchester, Hayes Carll, Medium Build, and Sylvan Esso will provide support.

Childers has teamed-up with Ticketmaster for the tour and is requiring fans to register ahead of the onsale date. He is also restricting resale to “minimize professional reselling and get tickets into the hands of fans at the prices they set.” This means tickets are non-transferrable and can only be resold at their original price via Ticketmaster’s Face Value Exchange.

This does not apply, however, to New York City’s show, as New York State prohibits artists from restricting resale.

Previously, Childers announced that a pair of gigs in Lexington this December 30 and 31 would be non-transferrable. While his decision was praised by many, others pointed out that presale tickets to the gigs already soared about face value due to Ticketmaster’s dynamic pricing. While he’s attempting to stop resale, he’s only allowing Ticketmaster the opportunity to scalp its own tickets.

As Childers willingly teams-up with Ticketmaster, fellow country star Zach Bryan has openly spoken-out against the ticketing giant — before ultimately doubling-down and being forced to use them for his upcoming tour.

Find ticket links via resale marketplaces below, as well as Childers’ upcoming tour dates.

Tyler Childers Tour Dates 2023

09-10 Philadelphia, PA – The Mann Center

09-23 Lewisburg, WV – Healing Appalachia

09-27 Morrison, CO – Red Rocks Amphitheatre

09-28 Morrison, CO – Red Rocks Amphitheatre

09-30 Greenwood Village, CO – Fiddler’s Green Amphitheatre

12-30 Lexington, KY – Rupp Arena

12-31 Lexington, KY – Rupp Arena

Tyler Childers ‘Mule Pull’ Tour 2024

02-15 Dublin, Ireland – 3Olympia

02-17 Glasgow, Scotland – Barrowland Ballroom

02-19 Manchester, England – Royal Albert Hall

02-22 London, England – Eventim Apollo

02-26 Hamburg, Germany – Docks

02-27 Copenhagen, Denmark – Vega

03-02 Amsterdam, Netherlands – Paradiso

03-03 Amsterdam, Netherlands – Paradiso

03-05 Stockholm, Sweden – Münchenbryggeriet

03-06 Oslo, Norway – Sentrum Scene

04-05 San Diego, CA – Viejas Arena

04-06 Inglewood, CA – Kia Forum

04-09 Tulsa, OK – BOK Center

04-10 Austin, TX – Moody Center

04-13 Fort Worth, TX – Dickies Arena

04-15 Birmingham, AL – Legacy Arena at the BJCC

04-16 Knoxville, TN – Thompson Boling Arena

04-18 Nashville, TN – Bridgestone Arena

04-19 Nashville, TN – Bridgestone Arena

05-27 Baltimore, MD – CFG Bank Arena

05-29 New York, NY – Madison Square Garden

Last Updated on September 8, 2023