Fans Down Under will have even more chances to see The Weeknd after additional dates were added in Australia and New Zealand amid “unprecedented demand.”

Last month, The Weeknd previously announced he would be stopping in Australia’s three our biggest east coast cities: Sydney, Melbourne, and Brisbane. Now, that tour has stretched to 10 shows, with additions at Brisbane’s Suncorp Stadium, Accor Stadium in Sydney, and Melbourne’s Marvel Stadium, followed a new pair of gigs at Auckland, New Zealand’s Eden Park.

Ticketmaster representatives told Billboard that The Weeknd’s ticket traffic was off-the-charts, with 122,000 people in the queue during the Melbourne presale. Then, after the first allocation of tickets was depleted, 100,000 still remained in the queue. Additionally, Ticketmaster reps told the publication that they reached the highest number of unique users and page views for any announcement this year in New Zealand, reaching 165,000 users and 647,000 page views.

The Weeknd isn’t new to breaking records; last month, he broke the second record at London’s Wembley Stadium this year in ticket sales. According to Live Nation UK, he broke Wembley Stadium’s record “for sales with their traditional concert set up” during his Aug. 18 show on his ‘After Hours Til Dawn’ tour, selling 87,000 tickets.

The Grammy Award-winner is touring in support of his 2020 record After Hours and 2022’s Dawn FM. He is reportedly working on a third album that will complete the trilogy.

Find tickets links and a full list of The Weeknd’s upcoming tour dates below.

The Weeknd ‘After Hours ‘Til Dawn’ Tour Dates 2023

September 26 — Monterrey, Mexico | Estadio BBVA

September 29 — Mexico City, Mexico | Foro Sol

September 30 — Mexico City, Mexico | Foro Sol

October 4 — Bogota, Columbia | Estadio El Campin

October 7 — Rio de Janeiro, Brazil | Estadio /Nilton Santos Engenhao

October 10 — Sao Paulo, Brazil | Allianz Parque

October 11 — Sao Paulo, Brazil | Allianz Parque

October 15 — Santiago, Chile | Estadio Bicentenario La Florida

October 16 — Santiago, Chile | Estadio Bicentenario La Florida

October 18 — Buenos Aires, Argentina | River Plate Stadium

October 19 — Buenos Aires, Argentina | River Plate Stadium

October 22 — Lima, Peru | Estadio San Marcos

October 25 — Guadalajara, Mexico | Estadio Akron

November 20 — Brisbane, Australia | Suncorp Stadium

November 21 — Brisbane, Australia | Suncorp Stadium

November 24 — Sydney, Australia | Accor Stadium

November 25 — Sydney, Australia | Accor Stadium

November 27 — Sydney, Australia | Accor Stadium

December 1 — Melbourne, Australia | Marvel Stadium

December 2 — Melbourne, Australia | Marvel Stadium

December 4 — Melbourne, Australia | Marvel Stadium

December 7 — Auckland, New Zealand | Eden Park

December 8 — Auckland, New Zealand | Eden Park

Last Updated on September 8, 2023