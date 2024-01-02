This past year’s Blue Ridge Rock festival ended in shambles; the event was called-off halfway through the weekend due to weather while fans claimed overcapacity. After months — and no signs of refunds in sight — organizers have released an official statement and apology.

The festival was set to take place from Thursday, September 7 through Sunday, September 10 in Alton, Virginia, however, Thursday’s show was impacted by severe weather, leading fans to seek shelter. While Friday’s show went on as planned, Saturday and Sunday’s shows were called-off. Although the festival only went on for two days, fans complained that the event was a disaster, citing the lack of security, overpriced water amid the heat with only two water stations on site, piles of garbage around the campsite, and portapotties blocked-off.

Organizers released a statement after the event, standing by the decision to cancel due to weather, however, other reasons for the cancellation quickly emerged, including overcapacity and threats of staff striking due to unworkable conditions.

The Virginia Department of Health even launched an investigation into the festival after multiple people reported gastrointestinal issues. Those affected told a local news outlet that “unsanitary conditions” were at fault.

Over the weekend, organizers took to social media to issue a statement — which restricted comments — and addressed the ongoing frustration regarding the lack of communication since the festival’s demise. Organizers noted that “for the first time,” they’ve been given permission to be more transparent.

“Our event had the benefit of festival interruption and abandonment insurance,” organizers said. “Receiving coverage for a claim of this magnitude takes a considerable amount of time. The firms representing the Festival expect a response to the claim in the first quarter of 2024 or shortly thereafter.”

Due to the insurance policy, organizers are restricted on publicly speaking about the events that took place, organizers said, writing that “this is the reason we have largely been silent,” as they did not want to “jeopardize the recovery of the policy for you the fans.”

Additionally, organizers addressed the main concern: fans’ frustrations. The festival promised more information, coming in time.

“We fully understand the animosity that many of you have towards this situation,” organizers said. “There is so much more to this story than what has come to light.”

Read the full statement in-full below:

“We are extremely sorry for the delay in providing a clear resolution for 2023’s partial cancellation. We know that frustrations are continuing to compound, and fans deserve more communication and information from us. It has pained us immensely that we have not been permitted to do so thus far. For the first time, we have recently been given permission to issue this more complete statement. Our event had the benefit of festival interruption and abandonment insurance. Receiving coverage for a claim of this magnitude takes a considerable amount of time. The firms representing the Festival expect a response to the claim in the first quarter of 2024 or shortly thereafter. After the response from the insurance companies, we will update all of you and begin the process of providing complete resolutions for everyone. Our insurance policy has language restricting our public pronouncements until the claim is settled. This is the reason we have largely been silent. It has been incredibly difficult to not publicize evidence to refute many of the reports surrounding the Festival. However, we are unwilling to jeopardize the recovery of the policy for you the fans, prejudice our rights, or prejudice the insurance carriers’ rights. We eagerly await the moment when we can provide full transparency. The unanticipated, sudden, and extraordinary storms, which put fans, crews, bands, and the event in grave danger were incredibly unfortunate. The damage caused by these storms has yet to be fully revealed. Despite the time this process has taken, we have not stopped working diligently on your behalf. The moment we have the authority, we will address everything in full. This has been brutal for all of us. We continue to work tirelessly to ensure a timely resolution and have taken every step possible on our end to shorten the process. We fully understand the animosity that many of you have towards this situation. There is so much more to this story than what has come to light. A special thank you to those of you who have continued to support us during these hard times. Your patience and grace has been a testament to the passionate community that surrounds this event and built it to the largest on the continent. It goes without saying that we would be nothing without each of you.”

At this point, it seems that refunds could be on the way for ticketholders at some point within the coming months. However, a 2024 edition of Blue Ridge Rocks might not be in the cards.

This is a developing story. Ticket News will continue to provide coverage as more information is revealed.

Last Updated on January 2, 2024