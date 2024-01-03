Broadway witnessed a surge in box-office earnings, with several shows producing record-breaking performances the final week of the year. The week ending December 31, 2023 saw a total of 27 productions take the stage, collectively amassing $45,413,789—a 35.65% increase from the preceding week.

Disney’s timeless classic, “The Lion King,” led the list with an unprecedented $4,316,629 in earnings over nine performances at the Minskoff Theatre. This feat secured its position as the highest-grossing show of the week and etched its name in Broadway history as the single-week box-office winner. The musical, now in its 27th year on Broadway, had previously set the same industry record the previous year with a $4.315 million week. “The Lion King’s” triumph was further amplified by an average paid admission of $286.61.

Following “The Lion King” was “Wicked,” bewitching audiences at the Gershwin Theatre. Breaking the $4 million mark, the Stephen Schwartz and Winnie Holzman creation raked in $4,003,233 over nine performances, with an average paid admission of $231.01—marking a substantial increase from the previous week’s average ticket price of $164.13.

Not to be outdone, “Aladdin,” another Disney classic, soared to new heights by breaking the house record at the New Amsterdam Theatre. Earning $2,979,728 over nine performances, “Aladdin” showcased its popularity as it marked its 10th year on the Broadway stage.

While musicals claimed the spotlight, the Tony Award-winning Best Play, “Harry Potter and the Cursed Child,” set a new record for weekly ticket sales for a non-musical play. The Lyric Theatre witnessed a gross of $2,718,488 over eight performances, with an average ticket price of $211.74.

Rounding out the top five earners was “MJ the Musical,” breaking the house record at the Neil Simon Theatre with a gross of $2,613,841 over nine performances.

The week extended its magic to other notable productions, with “Hamilton,” the revival of “Sweeney Todd,” and “Back to the Future,” all securing spots in the $2 Million Club. Records were shattered across various theaters, with “& Juliet,” “SIX the Musical,” “Chicago,” and “Gutenberg! The Musical!” among the shows leaving an indelible mark on Broadway’s history.

Overall, the 27 currently running Broadway productions witnessed a surge in attendance, attracting 256,751 theatergoers—an increase of 13.52% from the previous week. The average paid admission also saw a substantial rise of $28.85, reaching $176.68. Most impressively, shows played to capacity crowds, achieving an average capacity of 95.83%.

