Broadway’s “Wicked” star Nicole Parker is gearing up for portraying the role of Céline Dion in the Off-Broadway musical “Titanique.” The celebrated actress will replace Jackie Burns, the current performer of the iconic Dion character in the show, whose stage appearance will end on January 28. Parker, widely known for her work on comedy show “Mad TV,” takes over the role from February 9 through March 31.

The show presents a parody of 1997’s hit movie “Titanic,” featuring music introduced by Céline Dion such as “My Heart Will Go On,” “Beauty and the Beast,” “To Love You More,” and “All By Myself.” It opened at the Asylum Theater in June 2022 and transferred to the Daryl Roth Theatre after running for five months on its former stage. The Daryl Roth Theatre is set to host the show through June 16.

Emerging as a jukebox musical with a book by writers Tye Blue, Marla Mindelle, and Constantine Rousouli, “Titanique“ musical won the 2023 Lucille Lortel Awards for Outstanding Musical and for lead performer (Mindelle) and costume design (Alejo Vietti).

Besides Parker’s upcoming portrayal of Dion, the star-studded musical now includes Lindsay Heather Pearce in the role of Rose and Michael Williams as Jack. Brandon Contreras participates in the show as Cal, Anne Fraser Thomas as The Unsinkable Molly Brown, and Marcus Antonio as The Iceberg. Cayleigh Capaldi, Chani Maisonet, Tess Marshall, Garrett Poladian, and Terrence Williams Jr. round out the current acting company.

The current roles of Victor Garber by Willam and Ruth by Drew Droege will continue through January 7, and will be replaced by Frankie Grande (January 12 – February 18) and Nathan Lee Graham (January 12 – February 25), respectively.

Directed by Tye Blue, the show has a creative team with Nicholas Connell as music supervisor, Ellenore Scott as choreographer, Gabriel Hainer Evansohn and Grace Lauchbacher for Iron Bloom Creative Production as scenic designers.

It also features costume design by Alejo Vietti, lighting design by Paige Seber, sound design by Lawrence Schober, wig design by Tommy Kurzman, and prop design by Eric Reynolds. Casting is by The Telsey Office’s Rachel Hoffman, Henry Russell Bergstein, and Andrew Fern.

