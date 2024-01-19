Hinterland Festival is set to make its return to St. Charles, Iowa, from August 2 to 4 at the Avenue of the Saints Amphitheater with headliners Vampire Weekend, Noah Kahan, and Hozier. As the festival continues to grow in stature, the 2024 installment aims to surpass expectations with an eclectic mix of performers spanning various genres.

Hoizer is set to perform on August 2, where he will share the stage with Orville Peck, Hippo Campus, Sam Barber, Josiah and the Bonnevilles, Odie Leigh, and Debbii Dawson. Vampire Weekend is scheduled to headline August 3 with additional acts Lizzy Mcalpine, Charley Crockett, The Red Clay Strays, Madison Cunningham, Richy Mitch & the Coal Miners, Blondshell, and Hans Williams.

The weekend will finish on August 4 with Noah Kahan, Mt. Joy, Ethel Cain, Chappell Roan, The Japanese House, Fliptun, The Last Dinner Party, Katy Kirby, and Pale Hound.

Beyond the stellar lineup, attendees can expect a range of activities and food options. The organizers are committed to ensuring that Hinterland Festival 2024 is not just a musical event but a cultural celebration that brings people together.

A complete list of artists can be found below:

Tickets to the Hinterland Festival are on sale now via the festival’s official website. Fans can also secure tickets by visiting secondary sites like MegaSeats (use code “TICKETNEWS” for 10% off), StubHub, or Ticket Club, where members can receive a free membership with the code “TICKETNEWS.”