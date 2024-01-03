In a move to make Broadway more accessible and inclusive, the producers of Rob Madge’s solo show, “My Son’s a Queer (But What Can You Do?)”, announced the launch of a new lottery program. The digital initiative permits fans outside the NYC metro area to secure tickets nearly two months before the show opens at the Lyceum Theatre on Broadway – allowing them to plan their visit with ample time.

The unique lottery program, which started January 2 and runs until January 7, offers fans the chance to win one or two tickets for $24 to the performance of their choice between February 27 and March 11. Winners will be selected between January 8 and January 12. The tickets will be available in the orchestra and the mezzanine, depending on the chosen performance. Entry to the lottery is free and open to all via Telecharge.

Producers Tom Smedes and Heather Shields expressed their excitement about this innovative lottery initiative, emphasizing its significance beyond just a ticketing strategy.

“By launching the lottery months before our first preview, we are breaking the traditional mold of Broadway lotteries, which are often available only a few days or hours before show time, and opening up opportunities for theatre lovers outside the NYC metro area to plan their visit and experience Broadway at an affordable price,” Smedes and Shields said in a joint statement. “It’s a win-win—a chance for audiences to secure tickets well in advance at a great price and for us, as producers, to welcome a wide and enthusiastic audience right from the start of our journey.”

“My Son’s a Queer (But What Can You Do?)” is a queer coming-of-age journey. Directed by Luke Sheppard, the play centers on Rob Madge at age 12 as they attempt to create a full-scale Disney parade in their house for their grandmother. The show had its premiere at London’s Turbine Theatre in 2021, becoming a sell-out hit at the 2022 Edinburgh Festival Fringe. With West End bows in 2022 and 2023, the production earned a 2023 Olivier nomination, and a cast recording was released in 2022.

Get your tickets to the 16-week run of “My Son’s a Queer (But What Can You Do?)” through their official Broadway page. Theatergoers can also visit MegaSeats (use code “TICKETNEWS” for 10% off), StubHub, or Ticket Club, where members can receive a free membership with the code “TICKETNEWS.”

Last Updated on January 3, 2024