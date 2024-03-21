Ocean City, Maryland is gearing up to host its inaugural Country Calling Festival at the Ocean City Boardwalk on October 4 and 5 with headliners Eric Church, Tyler Childers, Jelly Roll and Lainey Wilson.

Organized by C3 Presents, the same team behind Oceans Calling Festival, Country Calling is set to bring together more than 25 artists — performing across three stages over two days. Other acts slated to perform are Bailey Zimmerman, Riley Green, Brothers Osborne, Warren Zeiders, Dwight Yoakam, Clint Black, Martina McBride and Tanya Tucker, among others.

In addition to the music, festival-goers will have the opportunity to try local food from vendors and explore an array of bars, restaurants, and shops. Jolly Roger At The Pier is also located on the festival grounds, where festival ticket holders are allowed full access.

Tickets for the festival are scheduled to go on sale starting Friday, March 22, with a presale beginning at 10 a.m. ET followed by the public on-sale at 11 a.m. ET via the Country Calling website.Festival-goers can also secure their tickets by visiting MegaSeats (use code “TICKETNEWS” for 10% off), StubHub, or Ticket Club, where members can receive a free membership with the code “TICKETNEWS.”

A complete Country Calling Festival lineup can be found below: