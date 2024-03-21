The Pilgrimage Music & Cultural Festival announced it will host Hozier, Noah Kahan, Dave Matthews Band, and NEEDTOBREATHE as headliners. The annual arts event will take place on September 28 and 29 at its usual place, the Park at Harlindale Farm in Franklin, Tennessee, celebrating its 10th anniversary this year.

The festival is famous for embracing various genres in music, so it features the representatives of rock, country, folk, indie, jazz once again in its upcoming edition. This year’s lineup includes Better Than Ezra, Sierra Hull, Lukas Nelson, Allison Russell, Trombone Shorty & Orleans Avenue, Chance Peña, Band of Heathens, The Cadillac Three, Charlie Worsham, Wyatt Ellis, Stephen Sanchez, Coin, Myles Smith, Cassandra Lewis, The Brook & The Bluff, People On The Porch, and so on.

Co-founded by Better Than Ezra frontman Kevin Griffin in 2015, the festival line-up has previously included Foo Fighters, the Killers, Beck, Justin Timberlake, Eddie Vedder, the Black Key, Zach Bryan, The Lumineers, and more, so far.

“We couldn’t be more excited about our announce, and this year’s lineup checks all the boxes we could hope for to celebrate our 10th anniversary,” Better Than Ezra frontman and Pilgrimage co-founder Kevin Griffin. “This promises to be our best year yet with an amazing lineup, super refined VIP experience, and the easiest festival access.”

Festival-goers can select from 2-Day GA passes, 2-Day VIP passes, Single Day GA passes, and Single Day VIP passes while scoring their tickets via the festival website. Festival tickets are also available on secondary marketplaces like MegaSeats (use code “TICKETNEWS” for 10% off), StubHub, or Ticket Club, where members can receive a free membership with the code “TICKETNEWS.”