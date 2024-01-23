Faster Horses Festival is gearing-up for its 11th edition, set from July 19 to 21 at the Michigan International Speedway in Brooklyn, Michigan. This year’s festival includes a stellar lineup, featuring a trio of country superstar first-timers who will be taking center stage – Jelly Roll, Hardy, and Lainey Wilson.

The lineup is also scheduled to include artists such as Sawyer Brown, Ashley Cooke, Jackson Dean, Old Dominion, ERNEST, Tigirlily Gold, Riley Green, Tyler Hubbard, Cody Johnson, Alexandra Kay, Shane Smith & The Saints, DJ Rod Youree, and Zach Top.

For those looking to discover emerging talent, the “Next From Nashville” stage will feature performances by Tanner Adell, Avery Anna, Graham Barham, Sadie Bass, Annie Bosko, Aidan Canfield, Jade Eagleson, HunterGirl, Samantha McKaige, Meg McRee, Josh Ross, Austin Williams, Anne Wilson, Stephen Wilson Jr., and Jake Worthington.

Faster Horses Festival, known for its “three-day hillbilly sleepover,” celebrated its 10th anniversary in 2023 and draws in over 40,000 fans annually.

Three-day Faster Horses Festival 2024 passes go on sale on February 9 at 10:00 a.m. through the festival’s website. Fans can also check out MegaSeats (use code “TICKETNEWS” for 10% off), StubHub, or Ticket Club, where members can receive a free membership with the code “TICKETNEWS.”

A full list of artists performing can be found below: