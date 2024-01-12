The Houston Rodeo is heading back to NRG Stadium for its 2024 season and is set to feature headlining performances from some of the biggest acts in the music industry.

RODEOHOUSTON will kick-off on February 27 with a performance by country star Blake Shelton. Throughout the two-week schedule, multiple country acts will follow, including HARDY, Carly Pearce, Luke Bryan, Lainey Wilson, Zac Brown Band, and Brad Paisley.

The legendary 50 Cent will take the stage as a part of Black Heritage Day on March 1, followed by a gig by rising country rapper Jelly Roll on March 6. The “Rockstar” group Nickelback is also set to perform, as well as pop-rock heartthrobs of the Jonas Brothers, before Eric Church wraps-up the show on March 17.

“The Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo is proud to bring such a wide range of musical genres to the RODEOHOUSTON stage,” Chris Boleman, Rodeo president and CEO, said in a statement. “We’re welcoming 10 new entertainers who will make their debut on the star stage, as well as many fan-favorites from a variety of genres from our country roots, to EDM and hip-hop.”

Individual Rodeo tickets will head on sale via the official Rodeo Houston website starting January 18 in two waves: 10 a.m. and 2 p.m., with waiting rooms open half an hour before the on sale time. The first wave will have tickets available for the performances from February 27 through March 7, while the second wave will include tickets for performances from March 8 through 17.

Fans can also shop for tickets and compare prices via secondary sites like MEGASeats (use code TICKETNEWS for 10% off your order), StubHub, or Ticket Club, where readers can obtain a free membership and avoid service fees with the code TICKETNEWS.

See the full list of performing artists and their respective showtimes below: