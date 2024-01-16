The Lone Star State is gearing up for a country music celebration as the iHeartCountry Festival returns to Austin, Texas, on May 4 at Austin’s Moody Center. The festival will be hosted by iHeartMedia’s nationally syndicated on-air personality, Bobby Bones, and will feature some of the biggest names in the industry.

The 2024 lineup is set to include artists such as Jelly Roll, recently named CMA’s new artists of the year. Also expected to perform is Jason Aldean, who earned his first Billboard Hot 100 in 2023 with his controversial “Try That in a Small Town.”

Brothers Osborne, Ashley McBryde, and Riley Green are also expected to grace the stage, each having released new projects in 2023. McBryde, in particular, received the Groundbreaker award at Billboard’s Country Live conference, showcasing her impact on the genre. Walker Hayes, known for his 2021 smash hit “Fancy Like,” is adding a festive touch with his holiday remake, “Fancy Like Christmas.”

“It’s always exciting to watch fans experience performances by so many of the top artists in our format, all on one big iHeart stage,” Rod Phillips, executive VP of programming for iHeartCountry, said in a statement.

iHeartMedia’s country music stations will broadcast the festival live in local markets and on iheartradio.com, starting at 8 p.m. ET on May 4. Capital One Cardholders will have exclusive access to presale tickets starting January 23 at 11 a.m. ET, three days before the general public sale on January 26 at 1 p.m. ET.

