Wrestling fans: it’s time to gear-up for WWE’s multi-event weekend in July, featuring Money In The Bank, Friday Night SmackDown, and NXT Heatwave.

The weekend will kick-off with Friday Night SmackDown on July 5, followed by Money In The Bank, before concluding with NXT Heatwave on Sunday, July 7. This will mark the first time Toronto will host the headlining event, which includes WWE superstars fighting to earn a briefcase containing a contract for a championship match at a time and place their choosing anytime within the next year.

“Toronto is an amazing city with a passion for sports entertainment,” WWE Chief Content Officer Paul “Triple H” Levesque said. “We’re excited to bring Money In The Bank to Canada for the first time, as we continue to lock down the most globally focused schedule in company history.”

Fans can register for multi-event presale tickets here, and Money In The Bank ticket packages will be available via On Location. Fans can also shop for tickets via secondary sites like MEGASeats (use code TICKETNEWS for 10% off your order), StubHub, or Ticket Club, where readers can obtain a free membership with the code TICKETNEWS.

Toronto’s round of events adds to WWE’s Premium Live Events bill in international markets, including Elimination Chamber: Perth in Australia on February 24, WrestleMania Backlash in Lyon, France on May 4, and Bash in Berlin in Germany on August 31.

Last month, WWE revealed 21 live events, including Road to WrestleMania, RAW, SmackDown, Saturday Night’s Main Event, and Sunday Stunner.