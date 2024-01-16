The legendary R&B star Janet Jackson is bringing her “Together Again Tour” back on the road this summer.

The 35-date trek is slated to kick-off on June 4 in Palm Springs, California, followed by gigs in San Francisco, Cincinnati, Philadelphia, Baltimore, Tampa, and Fort Worth. She’ll appear at Hartford’s XFINITY Theatre, TD Garden in Boston, Washington, D.C.’s Capital One Arena, and the Smoothie King Center in Atlanta before wrapping-up at Phoenix’s Footprint Center on July 30.

“Hot in Herre” singer Nelly will provide support during the run.

Tickets will head on sale Thursday, January 18 with the code “SPOTLIGHT” followed by a general on sale Friday, January 19. Fans can also shop for tickets and compare prices via secondary sites like MEGASeats (use code TICKETNEWS for 10% off your order), StubHub, or Ticket Club, where readers can score a free membership and avoid service fees with the code TICKETNEWS.

Jackson, who first arrived on the scene in the 1980’s, is known for breaking gender and racial barriers. She has been recognized as one of the best-selling artists of all time with timeless hits like “Make Me,” “Made for Now,” and “All For You.”

See the full list of Jackson’s upcoming tour dates below:

Janet Jackson | Together Again Tour 2024

06/04 – Palm Desert, CA @ Acrisure Arena

06/06 – Chula Vista, CA @ North Island Credit Union Amphitheatre

06/08 – Los Angeles, CA @ The Kia Forum

06/09 – Anaheim, CA @ Honda Center

06/11 – Sacramento, CA @ Golden 1 Center

06/12 – San Francisco, CA @ Chase Center

06/14 – Salt Lake City, UT @ USANA Amphitheatre

06/16 – Denver, CO @ Ball Arena

06/18 – Saint Paul, MN @ Xcel Energy Center

06/19 – Chicago, IL @ United Center

06/21 – St. Louis, MO @ Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre

06/22 – Cincinnati, OH @ Riverbend Music Center

06/23 – Indianapolis, IN @ Gainbridge Fieldhouse

06/25 – Cleveland, OH @ Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse

06/26 – Philadelphia, PA @ Wells Fargo Center

06/28 – Boston, MA @ TD Garden

06/29 – Hartford, CT @ The XFINITY Theatre

07/02 – Detroit, MI @ Pine Knob Music Theatre

07/03 – Toronto, ON @ Scotiabank Arena

07/05 – Buffalo, NY @ Darien Lake Amphitheater

07/06 – Hershey, PA @ Hersheypark Stadium

07/09 – Newark, NJ @ Prudential Center

07/10 – Brooklyn, NY @ Barclays Center

07/12 – Washington, DC @ Capital One Arena

07/13 – Baltimore, MD @ CFG Bank Arena

07/14 – Charlotte, NC @ PNC Music Pavilion

07/16 – Tampa, FL @ MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheatre

07/18 – West Palm Beach, FL @ iThink Financial Amphitheatre

07/20 – Orlando, FL @ Kia Center

07/21 – Atlanta, GA @ State Farm Arena

07/23 – New Orleans, LA @ Smoothie King Center

07/25 – Fort Worth, TX @ Dickies Arena

07/26 – Oklahoma City, OK @ Paycom Center

07/27 – Austin, TX @ Moody Center

07/30 – Phoenix, AZ @ Footprint Center