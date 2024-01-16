The legendary R&B star Janet Jackson is bringing her “Together Again Tour” back on the road this summer.
The 35-date trek is slated to kick-off on June 4 in Palm Springs, California, followed by gigs in San Francisco, Cincinnati, Philadelphia, Baltimore, Tampa, and Fort Worth. She’ll appear at Hartford’s XFINITY Theatre, TD Garden in Boston, Washington, D.C.’s Capital One Arena, and the Smoothie King Center in Atlanta before wrapping-up at Phoenix’s Footprint Center on July 30.
“Hot in Herre” singer Nelly will provide support during the run.
Tickets will head on sale Thursday, January 18 with the code “SPOTLIGHT” followed by a general on sale Friday, January 19. Fans can also shop for tickets and compare prices via secondary sites like MEGASeats (use code TICKETNEWS for 10% off your order), StubHub, or Ticket Club, where readers can score a free membership and avoid service fees with the code TICKETNEWS.
Jackson, who first arrived on the scene in the 1980’s, is known for breaking gender and racial barriers. She has been recognized as one of the best-selling artists of all time with timeless hits like “Make Me,” “Made for Now,” and “All For You.”
See the full list of Jackson’s upcoming tour dates below:
Janet Jackson | Together Again Tour 2024
06/04 – Palm Desert, CA @ Acrisure Arena
06/06 – Chula Vista, CA @ North Island Credit Union Amphitheatre
06/08 – Los Angeles, CA @ The Kia Forum
06/09 – Anaheim, CA @ Honda Center
06/11 – Sacramento, CA @ Golden 1 Center
06/12 – San Francisco, CA @ Chase Center
06/14 – Salt Lake City, UT @ USANA Amphitheatre
06/16 – Denver, CO @ Ball Arena
06/18 – Saint Paul, MN @ Xcel Energy Center
06/19 – Chicago, IL @ United Center
06/21 – St. Louis, MO @ Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre
06/22 – Cincinnati, OH @ Riverbend Music Center
06/23 – Indianapolis, IN @ Gainbridge Fieldhouse
06/25 – Cleveland, OH @ Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse
06/26 – Philadelphia, PA @ Wells Fargo Center
06/28 – Boston, MA @ TD Garden
06/29 – Hartford, CT @ The XFINITY Theatre
07/02 – Detroit, MI @ Pine Knob Music Theatre
07/03 – Toronto, ON @ Scotiabank Arena
07/05 – Buffalo, NY @ Darien Lake Amphitheater
07/06 – Hershey, PA @ Hersheypark Stadium
07/09 – Newark, NJ @ Prudential Center
07/10 – Brooklyn, NY @ Barclays Center
07/12 – Washington, DC @ Capital One Arena
07/13 – Baltimore, MD @ CFG Bank Arena
07/14 – Charlotte, NC @ PNC Music Pavilion
07/16 – Tampa, FL @ MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheatre
07/18 – West Palm Beach, FL @ iThink Financial Amphitheatre
07/20 – Orlando, FL @ Kia Center
07/21 – Atlanta, GA @ State Farm Arena
07/23 – New Orleans, LA @ Smoothie King Center
07/25 – Fort Worth, TX @ Dickies Arena
07/26 – Oklahoma City, OK @ Paycom Center
07/27 – Austin, TX @ Moody Center
07/30 – Phoenix, AZ @ Footprint Center
