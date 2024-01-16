Kim Dracula, the TikTok sensation who garnered attention with the metal cover of Lady Gaga’s paparazzi, just dropped their debut album last year, and now, is set to headline a U.S. trek this spring.

The 14-date run kicks-off at the Brooklyn Bowl in Philadelphia on March 9, followed by gigs in Detroit, Chicago, Salt Lake City, and San Francisco. Along the way, they’ll appear at venues like New York City’s Irving Plaza, Summit Music Hall in Denver, Portland’s Revolution Hall, and Los Angeles’ The Regent Theatre before wrapping-up at The Observatory in San Diego on March 29.

Jeris Johnson, Tallah, and Come One or Come All will provide support.

A Citi cardmember presale will run from January 16 through 18, followed by a general on sale Friday, January 19 at 10 a.m. local time via Kim Dracula’s official website. Fans can also shop for tickets and compare prices via secondary ticketing sites like MEGASeats (use code TICKETNEWS for 10% off your order), StubHub, or Ticket Club, where readers can obtain a free membership and avoid service fees with the code TICKETNEWS.

Kim Dracula, hailing from Tasmania, Australia, rose to fame in 2020 with TikTok, garnering over 13 million views with a cover of Lady Gaga’s “Paparazzi.” The singer continued to gain attention for their unconventional lyricism and blending of various genres, including metal, punk, alternative, and indie with tracks like “Killdozer” and “The Bard’s Last Note.” America’s Gradual Decline in Morale, Kim Dracula’s debut, dropped last July and featured tracks “Make Me Famous” and “Drown.”

See the full list of upcoming tour dates below:

Kim Dracula | ‘America’s Gradual Decline in Morale’ Tour Dates 2024

Sat Mar 09 — Philadelphia, PA — Brooklyn Bowl

Sun Mar 10 — New York, NY — Irving Plaza

Tue Mar 12 — Cleveland, OH — House of Blues

Thu Mar 14 — Detroit, MI — St Andrew’s Hall

Sat Mar 16 — Minneapolis, MN — Varsity Theater

Sun Mar 17 — Chicago, IL — House of Blues

Mon Mar 18 — St. Louis, MO — Delmar Hall

Wed Mar 20 — Denver, CO — Summit Music Hall

Fri Mar 22 — Salt Lake City, UT — The Depot

Sun Mar 24 — Portland, OR — Revolution Hall

Mon Mar 25 — Seattle, WA — Neumos

Wed Mar 27 — San Francisco, CA — The Fillmore

Thu Mar 28 — Los Angeles, CA — The Regent Theater

Fri Mar 29 — San Diego, CA — The Observatory