Dreamy indie-pop artist Mitski has extended her ongoing tour across the U.S. through the summer and fall months.

As previously announced, the “Washing Machine Heart” singer will kick-off her North American tour on January 26 in Miami Beach, making stops in cities like Toronto, Boston, New York, Chicago, Los Angeles, and Nashville through April. Now, the trek has been extended, picking-up again in Detroit on August 27 following a European jaunt. During the new round of shows, she’ll visit venues like the Merriweather Post Pavilion in Washington, D.C., Atlanta’s Fox Theatre, and the legendary Red Rocks Amphitheatre in Colorado before wrapping-up at the Frost Amphitheatre in Palo Alto, California.

While Tamino, Sunny War, and Julia Jackson will rotate as support during the previously-announced shows, her newly-announced gigs will feature a new list of rotating opening acts: Lamp, Alvvays, Arlo Parks, Wyatt Flores, and Laufey.

Mitski made headlines last year after she told fans not to purchase from resellers or scalpers, noting she is playing seated theaters over multiple nights in a city — rather than a large venue — in order to offer “a more intimate experience to the audience.”

She said her team is working with the show promoters and venues to “cancel tickets that are identified as scalpers or bots” and asked fans who were unable to get tickets to join her waitlist. Then, these “cancelled” tickets will be offered to those waitlisted.

“PLEASE DON’T BUY FROM SCALPERS & RESELLERS!” she went on. “It breaks my heart to think of you paying exorbitant amounts of money to scalpers when they have nothing to do with the shows or the efforts to make them happen. I would rather play an empty house than have you give your money to them.”

This left fans worried if their tickets purchased on resale marketplaces would be valid or not. Plus, those who purchased tickets through the official seller on Ticketmaster, as Mitski suggested, were met with incorrect presale codes, errors, and the inability to even enter the general sale. Fans also called-out the singer for the use of Ticketmaster’s infamous dynamic pricing system; her tickets were listed for “Verified Resale,” priced at over $200 each.

It seems that fans will have to face similar woes as these new tickets head on sale. Fans pre-registered for a presale lottery, which precedes a general on sale Friday, January 26 at 10 a.m. via Mitski’s official website. Tickets are also available via secondary sites like MEGASeats (use code TICKETNEWS for 10% off your order), StubHub, or Ticket Club, where readers can obtain a free membership and avoid service fees with the code TICKETNEWS.

Find Mitski’s full list of upcoming tour dates below:

Mitski Tour Dates 2024

01/26 – Miami, FL @ The Fillmore

01/27 – Miami, FL @ The Fillmore

01/29 – Orlando, FL @ Dr. Phillips Center (Walt Disney Theater)

01/30 – Orlando, FL @ Dr. Phillips Center (Walt Disney Theater)

02/02 – Durham, NC @ Durham Performing Arts Center

02/03 – Durham, NC @ Durham Performing Arts Center

02/06 – Philadelphia, PA @ The Met

02/07 – Philadelphia, PA @ The Met

02/10 – Toronto, ON @ Massey Hall

02/11 – Toronto, ON @ Massey Hall

02/12 – Toronto, ON @ Massey Hall

02/15 – Boston, MA @ MGM

02/16 – Boston, MA @ MGM

02/17 – Boston, MA @ MGM

02/18 – Boston, MA @ MGM

02/21 – New York, NY @ Beacon Theatre

02/22 – New York, NY @ Beacon Theatre

02/23 – New York, NY @ Beacon Theatre

02/24 – New York, NY @ Beacon Theatre

02/26 – Brooklyn, NY @ Kings Theatre

02/27 – Brooklyn, NY @ Kings Theatre

02/28 – Brooklyn, NY @ Kings Theatre

03/21 – Chicago, IL @ Auditorium Theatre

03/22 – Chicago, IL @ Auditorium Theatre

03/23 – Chicago, IL @ Auditorium Theatre

03/24 – Chicago, IL @ Auditorium Theatre

03/28 – Los Angeles, CA @ Shrine Auditorium

03/29 – Los Angeles, CA @ Shrine Auditorium

03/30 – Los Angeles, CA @ Shrine Auditorium

04/04 – Mexico City, MX @ Teatro Metropolitan

04/05 – Mexico City, MX @ Teatro Metropolitan

04/06 – Mexico City, MX @ Teatro Metropolitan

04/10 – Nashville, TN @ Ryman Auditorium

04/11 – Nashville, TN @ Ryman Auditorium

04/12 – Nashville, TN @ Ryman Auditorium

04/13 – Nashville, TN @ Ryman Auditorium

04/27 – Edinburgh, UK @ Usher Hall

04/28 – Edinburgh, UK @ Usher Hall

05/01 – Manchester, UK @ O2 Apollo

05/02 – Manchester, UK @ O2 Apollo

05/04 – Dublin, IR @ 3Arena

05/06 – Wolverhampton, UK @ The Civic At The Halls

05/08 – London, UK @ Eventim Apollo

05/09 – London, UK @ Eventim Apollo

05/10 – London, UK @ Eventim Apollo

05/11 – London, UK @ Eventim Apollo

05/14 – Brussels, BE @ Cirque Royal

05/17 – Paris, FR @ Le Grand Rex

05/18 – Paris, FR @ Le Grand Rex

05/20 – Amsterdam, NE @ Royal Theatre Carré

05/21 – Amsterdam, NE@ Royal Theatre Carré

05/24 – Berlin, DE @ Tempodrom

05/25 – Berlin, DE @ Tempodrom

05/28 – Frankfurt, DE @ Jahrhunderthalle

05/30 – Zurich, CH @ Theater 11

06/01 – Barcelona, ES @ Primavera Sound

06/09 – Porto, PT @ Primavera Sound

08/27 – Detroit, MI @ Masonic Temple Theatre

08/28 – Detroit, MI @ Masonic Temple Theatre

08/30 – Washington, DC @ Merriweather Post Pavilion

08/31 – Washington, DC @ Merriweather Post Pavilion

09/03 – Cleveland, OH @ Jacobs Pavilion

09/06 – Atlanta, GA @ The Fox Theatre

09/07 – Atlanta, GA @ The Fox Theatre

09/08 – Atlanta, GA @ The Fox Theatre

09/10 – Sugarland, TX @ Smart Financial Centre

09/12 – Austin, TX @ Moody Center

09/13 – Grand Prairie, TX @ Texas Trust CU Theatre

09/14 – Grand Prairie, TX @ Texas Trust CU Theatre

09/17 – Morrison, CO @ Red Rocks Amphitheatre

09/18 – Denver, CO @ Fiddler’s Green Amphitheatre

09/21 – Portland, OR @ Moda Center

09/23 – Berkeley, CA @ Greek Theatre

09/24 – Berkeley, CA @ Greek Theatre

09/25 – Palo Alto, CA @ Frost Amphitheater