Dreamy indie-pop artist Mitski has extended her ongoing tour across the U.S. through the summer and fall months.
As previously announced, the “Washing Machine Heart” singer will kick-off her North American tour on January 26 in Miami Beach, making stops in cities like Toronto, Boston, New York, Chicago, Los Angeles, and Nashville through April. Now, the trek has been extended, picking-up again in Detroit on August 27 following a European jaunt. During the new round of shows, she’ll visit venues like the Merriweather Post Pavilion in Washington, D.C., Atlanta’s Fox Theatre, and the legendary Red Rocks Amphitheatre in Colorado before wrapping-up at the Frost Amphitheatre in Palo Alto, California.
While Tamino, Sunny War, and Julia Jackson will rotate as support during the previously-announced shows, her newly-announced gigs will feature a new list of rotating opening acts: Lamp, Alvvays, Arlo Parks, Wyatt Flores, and Laufey.
Mitski made headlines last year after she told fans not to purchase from resellers or scalpers, noting she is playing seated theaters over multiple nights in a city — rather than a large venue — in order to offer “a more intimate experience to the audience.”
She said her team is working with the show promoters and venues to “cancel tickets that are identified as scalpers or bots” and asked fans who were unable to get tickets to join her waitlist. Then, these “cancelled” tickets will be offered to those waitlisted.
“PLEASE DON’T BUY FROM SCALPERS & RESELLERS!” she went on. “It breaks my heart to think of you paying exorbitant amounts of money to scalpers when they have nothing to do with the shows or the efforts to make them happen. I would rather play an empty house than have you give your money to them.”
This left fans worried if their tickets purchased on resale marketplaces would be valid or not. Plus, those who purchased tickets through the official seller on Ticketmaster, as Mitski suggested, were met with incorrect presale codes, errors, and the inability to even enter the general sale. Fans also called-out the singer for the use of Ticketmaster’s infamous dynamic pricing system; her tickets were listed for “Verified Resale,” priced at over $200 each.
It seems that fans will have to face similar woes as these new tickets head on sale. Fans pre-registered for a presale lottery, which precedes a general on sale Friday, January 26 at 10 a.m. via Mitski’s official website. Tickets are also available via secondary sites like MEGASeats (use code TICKETNEWS for 10% off your order), StubHub, or Ticket Club, where readers can obtain a free membership and avoid service fees with the code TICKETNEWS.
Find Mitski’s full list of upcoming tour dates below:
Mitski Tour Dates 2024
01/26 – Miami, FL @ The Fillmore
01/27 – Miami, FL @ The Fillmore
01/29 – Orlando, FL @ Dr. Phillips Center (Walt Disney Theater)
01/30 – Orlando, FL @ Dr. Phillips Center (Walt Disney Theater)
02/02 – Durham, NC @ Durham Performing Arts Center
02/03 – Durham, NC @ Durham Performing Arts Center
02/06 – Philadelphia, PA @ The Met
02/07 – Philadelphia, PA @ The Met
02/10 – Toronto, ON @ Massey Hall
02/11 – Toronto, ON @ Massey Hall
02/12 – Toronto, ON @ Massey Hall
02/15 – Boston, MA @ MGM
02/16 – Boston, MA @ MGM
02/17 – Boston, MA @ MGM
02/18 – Boston, MA @ MGM
02/21 – New York, NY @ Beacon Theatre
02/22 – New York, NY @ Beacon Theatre
02/23 – New York, NY @ Beacon Theatre
02/24 – New York, NY @ Beacon Theatre
02/26 – Brooklyn, NY @ Kings Theatre
02/27 – Brooklyn, NY @ Kings Theatre
02/28 – Brooklyn, NY @ Kings Theatre
03/21 – Chicago, IL @ Auditorium Theatre
03/22 – Chicago, IL @ Auditorium Theatre
03/23 – Chicago, IL @ Auditorium Theatre
03/24 – Chicago, IL @ Auditorium Theatre
03/28 – Los Angeles, CA @ Shrine Auditorium
03/29 – Los Angeles, CA @ Shrine Auditorium
03/30 – Los Angeles, CA @ Shrine Auditorium
04/04 – Mexico City, MX @ Teatro Metropolitan
04/05 – Mexico City, MX @ Teatro Metropolitan
04/06 – Mexico City, MX @ Teatro Metropolitan
04/10 – Nashville, TN @ Ryman Auditorium
04/11 – Nashville, TN @ Ryman Auditorium
04/12 – Nashville, TN @ Ryman Auditorium
04/13 – Nashville, TN @ Ryman Auditorium
04/27 – Edinburgh, UK @ Usher Hall
04/28 – Edinburgh, UK @ Usher Hall
05/01 – Manchester, UK @ O2 Apollo
05/02 – Manchester, UK @ O2 Apollo
05/04 – Dublin, IR @ 3Arena
05/06 – Wolverhampton, UK @ The Civic At The Halls
05/08 – London, UK @ Eventim Apollo
05/09 – London, UK @ Eventim Apollo
05/10 – London, UK @ Eventim Apollo
05/11 – London, UK @ Eventim Apollo
05/14 – Brussels, BE @ Cirque Royal
05/17 – Paris, FR @ Le Grand Rex
05/18 – Paris, FR @ Le Grand Rex
05/20 – Amsterdam, NE @ Royal Theatre Carré
05/21 – Amsterdam, NE@ Royal Theatre Carré
05/24 – Berlin, DE @ Tempodrom
05/25 – Berlin, DE @ Tempodrom
05/28 – Frankfurt, DE @ Jahrhunderthalle
05/30 – Zurich, CH @ Theater 11
06/01 – Barcelona, ES @ Primavera Sound
06/09 – Porto, PT @ Primavera Sound
08/27 – Detroit, MI @ Masonic Temple Theatre
08/28 – Detroit, MI @ Masonic Temple Theatre
08/30 – Washington, DC @ Merriweather Post Pavilion
08/31 – Washington, DC @ Merriweather Post Pavilion
09/03 – Cleveland, OH @ Jacobs Pavilion
09/06 – Atlanta, GA @ The Fox Theatre
09/07 – Atlanta, GA @ The Fox Theatre
09/08 – Atlanta, GA @ The Fox Theatre
09/10 – Sugarland, TX @ Smart Financial Centre
09/12 – Austin, TX @ Moody Center
09/13 – Grand Prairie, TX @ Texas Trust CU Theatre
09/14 – Grand Prairie, TX @ Texas Trust CU Theatre
09/17 – Morrison, CO @ Red Rocks Amphitheatre
09/18 – Denver, CO @ Fiddler’s Green Amphitheatre
09/21 – Portland, OR @ Moda Center
09/23 – Berkeley, CA @ Greek Theatre
09/24 – Berkeley, CA @ Greek Theatre
09/25 – Palo Alto, CA @ Frost Amphitheater
