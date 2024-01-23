Disney’s musical “Frozen,” which is currently playing in London’s West End, is nearing its end on-stage, with the production set to conclude its three-year run on September 8. Since its opening at the newly refurbished Theatre Royal Drury Lane on August 27, 2021, and an official premiere on September 8 of the same year, the musical has captivated the hearts of over 2.8 million audience members.

The West End production of “Frozen,” based on the beloved 2013 animated Disney film of the same name, garnered significant acclaim, receiving four Olivier nominations, including Best New Musical.

“It has been a joy to be part of the Frozen journey in London,” director Michael Grandage expressed in a statement. “Working with the team at Disney, the brilliant creative team and the incredible cast have made this one of my happiest theatre experiences.”

The cast of “Frozen the Musical” is led by Samantha Barks as Elsa (with Jenna-Lee James in the role until January 28). The ensemble included Laura Dawkes as Anna, Jammy Kasongo as Kristoff, Craig Gallivan as Olaf, Oliver Ormson as Hans, and Richard Frame as the Duke of Weselton.

Find tickets to see “Frozen” in London for the last time this year via the production’s official website. To purchase tickets to all your favorite Broadway and theater shows, visit MegaSeats (use code “TICKETNEWS” for 10% off), StubHub, or Ticket Club, where members can receive a free membership with the code “TICKETNEWS.”