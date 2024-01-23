For the first time since its inception 31 years ago, WWE’s flagship program RAW will move from live television — and enter the world of streaming.

As a part of a newly-announced 10-year, $5 billion partnership, Netflix will be the exclusive home of RAW in the U.S., Canada, Latin America, and other territories starting in January 2025. Additionally, Netflix will stream all WWE shows and specials outside of the U.S. starting next year, including SmackDown, NXT, WrestleMania, SummerSlam, and Royal Rumble, as well as documentaries and original series.

This is a huge move for Netflix, as the streaming service hosted its first live sporting event in November 2023. Its sports content has not typically included live offerings, however, WWE President Nick Khan noted that Netflix has a “phenomenal track record for storytelling.”

“We believe Netflix, as one of the world’s leading entertainment brands, is the ideal long-term home for Raw’s live, loyal, and ever-growing fan base,” Khan said in a press release.

Netflix’s Chief Content Officer Bela Bajaria said the platform’s reach and recommendations, combined with WWE’s massive following, will help “deliver more joy and value for their audiences and our members.”

“Raw is the best of sports entertainment, blending great characters and storytelling with live action 52 weeks a year and we’re thrilled to be in this long-term partnership with WWE,” Bajaria said.

Currently, Raw is the No. 1 show on USA Today Network, bringing-in 17.5 million unique viewers over the course of the year. The three-hour show has helped launch the careers of WWE superstars Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson, “Stone Cold” Steve Austin, Triple H, John Cena, Roman Reigns, Bianca Belair and Charlotte Flair.