This year’s iHeartRadio ALTerEgo features some of the biggest names in alternative music, with headlining performances from Paramore, the Black Keys, The 1975, and Thirty Seconds to Mars.

The seventh edition of the festival, presented by Capital One, will take place in Anaheim, California at the Honda Center on January 13.

The pop-punkers of Paramore, best known for tracks like “Misery Business” and “‘Aint It Fun” are touring in support of This Is Why. The “Chocolate” singers of the indie-pop band The 1975 just wrapped-up a round of tour dates, and indie-rock’s The Black Keys, who’ve garnered attention for timeless tracks like “Lonely Boy” and “Tighten Up,” just dropped a new record last year. Jared Leto’s Thirty Seconds to Mars just returned to the scene this year with their first record in five years.

Alongside the headliners, the ’80s rockers of Bush will take the stage, as well as punk-rock’s Sum 41 and the “Ocean Avenue” singers of Yellowcard. Lovelytheband and The Last Dinner Party will round-out the bill.

“Representing all genres across Alternative and Rock, we bring together the hottest artists for one incredible night,” vice president of rock and alternative for iHeartMedia Lisa Worden said in a statement. “We’re beyond thrilled to bring the show to the Honda Center for the first time!”

The ALTerEgo festival first commenced in 2018 where “the biggest names in alternative rock come together for our annual event.” Previous performers include Billie Eilish, Foo Fighters, Dashboard Confessional, Muse, The Killers, and more.

A Capital One cardholder presale will take place from October 24 at 10 a.m. to October 26 at 10 a.m., with general on sale tickets available October 27 at 12 p.m.

