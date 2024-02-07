You’ve been arraigned: Inkcarceration, the only U.S. rock and tattoo festival, is returning to the Ohio State Reformatory for another head-banging, badass event this July.

“SOUND THE ALARM!” festival organizers said in an announcement Wednesday morning. “It’s time to unlock your inner beast and break free. Inkcarceration is back and it’s bigger, wilder, and more untamed than before. Get ready to take in the most insane weekend of the year.”

The festival, set to take place from July 19 to 21, will feature headlining performances from rock staples Breaking Benjamin, Godsmack, and Shinedown. All three acts rose to fame in the early 2000’s, securing their spot in the scene with continuous hits over the years like “I Will Not Bow,” “I Stand Alone,” and “Second Chance,” respectively.

As previously announced, metalcore group Bad Omens — who have been riding the high of their 2022 smash-hit record THE DEATH OF PEACE AND MIND — will take the stage, alongside other top acts like the rock icons of The Offspring, Pennsylvania’s hard-rockers of Halestorm, alt-rock group Chevelle, metalcore’s I Prevail, and the metal band Parkway Drive.

On Friday, rockers can expect to see appearances from the groove metal group Machine Head, metal’s Chimaira, and metalcore’s Poison The Well, as well as Attack Attack!, Bad Wolves, and Like Moths to Flames. Progressive metal’s Killswitch Engage, hip-hop/rock group Hollywood Undead, and nu-metal’s Sevendust will take over Saturday, along with performances from As I Lay Dying, The Acacia Strain, and The Word Alive.

| READ: A Look Ahead: Music Festivals Announced For 2024 |

The weekend will wrap-up with Celtic punk-rock group Dropkick Murphys taking the stage on Sunday with the pop-punkers of Sleeping with Sirens and the rockers of Skillet, followed by Blessthefall, ERRA, and I See Stars. Acts like Crossbread, Unsaid Fate, and Killstreak are among the rising acts to look out for, rounding-out the bill.

Weekend passes start at just $10 down via Inkcarceration.com, along with single-day, VIP, and camping passes. Festivalgoers can also shop for passes and compare prices at secondary sites like MEGASeats (use code TICKETNEWS for 10% off your order), Stubhub, or Ticket Club, where readers can obtain a free membership and avoid service fees with the code TICKETNEWS.

Those hoping to get inked at this year’s event can browse a list of artists, per respective shops, here. Tattoo appointments can be booked directly with each artist ahead of the festival, or festivalgoers can walk-up during the event to get a tattoo on the spot.

See the full Inkcarceration 2024 lineup below: