The metalheads of Lamb of God and Mastodon are heading out on a co-headlining tour across North America to celebrate the 20th anniversary of their 2004 hit albums.

Lamb of God will be honoring Ashes of the Wake, while Mastodon will celebrate Leviathan. Both records were released on August 31, 2004, cementing their spot in the metal community. Fans will see the group play both albums in-full, performing hits like Lamb of God’s “Laid to Rest” and “Ometa,” as well as Mastodon’s “Blood and Thunder” and “Iron Tusk.”

The “Ashes of Leviathan Tour” is set to kick-off on July 19 at the Texas Trust CU Theatre in Grand Prairie. From there, they’ll appear in Raleigh, Bangor, Calgary, Portland, and El Paso, making stops along the way at venues like Jacobs Pavilion in Cleveland, Mohegan Sun Arena in Uncasville, Quebec’s Bell Centre, and the legendary Red Rocks Amphitheatre in Morrison. They’ll wrap things up on August 31 — celebrating the official 20-year anniversary of both records — at The Astro Amphitheatre in Omaha.

Kerry King and Malevolence will provide support throughout the run.

General on sale tickets will be available Friday, February 9 at 10 a.m. local time via the bands’ official tour website. Fans can also score tickets via secondary sites like MEGASeats (use code TICKETNEWS for 10% off your order), StubHub, or Ticket Club, where readers can obtain a free membership and avoid service fees with the code TICKETNEWS.

Find Lamb of God and Mastodon’s full list of co-headlining tour dates below:

Lamb of God & Mastodon | “Ashes of Leviathan” Co-Headlining Tour

July 19 – Grand Prairie, TX @ Texas Trust CU Theatre

July 20 – Austin, TX @ Germania Insurance Amphitheater

July 21 – Houston, TX @ 713 Music Hall

July 23 – Jacksonville, FL @ Daily’s Place

July 24 – Orlando, FL @ Orlando Amphitheater

July 25 – Alpharetta, GA @ Ameris Bank Amphitheatre

July 27 – Raleigh, NC @ Red Hat Amphitheater

July 28 – Richmond, VA @ Virginia Credit Union LIVE!

July 30 – Pittsburgh, PA @ Stage AE

July 31 – London, ON @ Budweiser Gardens

Aug. 01 – Montreal, QC @ Bell Centre

Aug. 03 – Uncasville, CT @ Mohegan Sun Arena

Aug. 04 – Manchester, NH @ SNHU Arena

Aug. 06 – Bangor, ME @ Maine Savings Amphitheatre

Aug. 08 – Reading, PA @ Santander Arena (Unearth to fill in for Malevolence)

Aug. 09 – Cleveland, OH @ Jacobs Pavilion (Unearth to fill in for Malevolence)

Aug. 10 – Sterling Heights, MI @ Michigan Lottery Amphitheatre @ Freedom Hill (Unearth to fill in for Malevolence)

Aug. 13 – Moorhead, MN @ Bluestem Center For The Arts Amphitheater

Aug. 15 – Calgary, AB @ Scotiabank Saddledome

Aug. 16 – Penticton, BC @ South Okanagan Events Centre

Aug. 17 – Kent, WA @ accesso ShoWare Center

Aug. 18 – Portland, OR @ Theater of the Clouds

Aug. 21 – Los Angeles, CA @ The Kia Forum

Aug. 23 – Phoenix, AZ @ Arizona Financial Theatre

Aug. 24 – Rio Rancho, NM @ Rio Rancho Events Center

Aug. 25 – El Paso, TX @ El Paso County Coliseum

Aug. 27 – Magna, UT @ The Great Saltair

Aug. 29 – Morrison, CO @ Red Rocks Amphitheatre

Aug. 31 – Omaha, NE @ The Astro Amphitheater