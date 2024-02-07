Creed, the iconic rock band that dominated the airwaves in the late 1990’s and early 2000’s, is making a return to the stage with a reunion tour in 2024. The band has announced a series of arena performances set to kick off in November, following their anticipated summer reunion shows – with special guests 3 Doors Down, Mammoth WVH, and Finger Eleven on select dates.

The decision to extend their tour with arena performances comes in response to what the band describes as “overwhelming fan demand.” After a hiatus of 12 years, Creed is reuniting with their original lineup of Scott Stapp, Mark Tremonti, Brian Marshall, and Scott Phillips.

The newly announced “Are You Ready?” tour dates are scheduled to start on November 2 in Oklahoma City at Paycom Center. They will then visit various cities such as Nashville, Fort Worth, Detroit, Baltimore, New York City, and Atlanta before wrapping-up on December 5 at Orlando’s Kia Center.

| READ: Creed Reveal Massive 2024 Reunion North American Tour |

The summer leg of the tour is set to begin on July 17 in Green Bay at Resch Center and conclude on September 28 in Atlantic City’s Hard Rock Live at Etess Arena.

A general on-sale begins on Friday, February 9, at 10 a.m. local time via the band’s website. Fans can also score tickets on secondary sites like StubHub and Ticket Club, where TicketNews readers can receive a free 1-year membership with the code “TICKETNEWS.”

Check out Creed’s newly announced arena dates below:

Creed | “Are You Ready?” Tour Dates

November 2: Oklahoma City, OK | Paycom Center *

November 3: Little Rock, AR | Simmons Bank Arena *

November 6: Kansas City, MO | T-Mobile Center *

November 8: Nashville, TN | Bridgestone Arena *

November 9: Biloxi, MS | Mississippi Coast Coliseum *

November 12: Corpus Christi, TX | American Bank Center Arena *

November 13: Fort Worth, TX | Dickies Arena *

November 15 Austin, TX | Moody Center ATX *

November 16: Bossier City, LA | Brookshire Grocery Arena *

November 19: Grand Rapids, MI | Van Andel Arena *

November 20: Detroit, MI | Little Caesars Arena *

November 22: Cleveland, OH | Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse *

November 23: Baltimore, MD | CFG Bank Arena *

November 25: Montreal, QC | Bell Centre ^

November 27: Toronto, ON | Scotiabank Arena ^

November 29: New York, NY | Madison Square Garden *

November 30: Bangor, ME | Cross Insurance Center *

December 2: Allentown, PA | PPL Center #

December 4: Atlanta, GA | State Farm Arena *

December 5: Orlando, FL | Kia Center #

*3 Doors Down/Mammoth WVH

^ Mammoth WVH/Finger Eleven

#3 Doors Down