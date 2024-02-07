The iconic tragedy of Shakespeare’s Romeo & Juliet is gearing up for a fresh rendition in London’s West End with Tom Holland set to take on the role of Romeo. Directed by Jamie Lloyd, this revival is expected to breathe new life into the timeless tale of star-crossed lovers.

Having made his professional debut in the West End rendition of “Billy Elliot The Musical,” Holland, whose acting career has garnered global acclaim, returns to his theatrical roots for this production as he steps into the shoes of one of literature’s most iconic romantic leads.

“Tom Holland is one of the greatest, most exciting young actors in the world. It is an honor to welcome him back to the West End.” Lloyd expressed.

The production is scheduled to run from May 11 to August 3 at the Duke of York’s Theatre, with an opening night yet to be announced. Priority ticket booking begins on February 13, with general sales following shortly after.

Behind the scenes, the creative team consists of text editing by Nima Taleghani, set and costume design by Soutra Gilmour, lighting design by Jon Clark and sound design by Ben and Max Ringham.

