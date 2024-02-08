The Beach Boys are getting ready to grace stages across the United States once again as they announce their “Endless Summer Gold” tour for 2024 – featuring special guest Dave Mason.
The tour is scheduled to kick off on February 21 in Honolulu, Hawaii, with back-to-back performances at the Hawaii Theatre. From there, the band is set to stop in major cities such as Fort Myers, New Orleans, Ocean City, Boise, Los Angeles, and Nashville before wrapping up on October 30 on Malt Shop Cruise. The band is also scheduled to make appearances at the New Orleans Jazz & Heritage Festival and Stagecoach.
As the tour unfolds, The Beach Boys are also set to release a book, The Beach Boys by The Beach Boys, on April 2, published by Genesis Publications in an ultra-limited edition run of just 500 copies – which, despite its exclusivity, the book has already sold out.
Tickets for most tour dates will be available through a Live Nation pre-sale starting Wednesday, February 7, at 10 a.m. local time, with the general on-sale following on Friday, February 9, at 10 a.m. local time via the band’s official website. To score tickets, visit MegaSeats (use code “TICKETNEWS” for 10% off), StubHub, or Ticket Club, where members can receive a free membership with the code “TICKETNEWS.”
A complete list of “Endless Summer Gold” tour dates can be found below:
The Beach Boys 2024 Tour Dates
02/21 – Honolulu, HI @ Hawaii Theatre
02/22 – Honolulu, HI @ Hawaii Theatre
03/01 – Plant City, FL @ Florida Strawberry Festival
03/02 – St. Augustine, FL @ St. Augustine Amphitheatre
03/03 – Fort Pierce, FL @ Sunrise Theatre ^
03/07 – The Villages, FL @ Sharon L. Morse Performing Arts Center ^
03/08 – Fort Myers, FL @ Barbara B. Mann Performing Arts Hall ^
03/09 – Hollywood, FL @ Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino
04/25 – New Orleans, LA @ New Orleans Jazz & Heritage Festival
04/26 – Scottsdale, AZ @ Talking Stick Resort & Casino
04/27 – Laughlin, NV @ Harrah’s Laughlin Hotel & Casino
04/28 – Indio, CA @ Stagecoach
05/24 – Bridgeport, CT @ Hartford HealthCare Amphitheater &
05/25 – Saratoga Springs, NY @ Broadview Stage at Saratoga Performing Arts Center &
05/26 – Gilford, NH @ Bank of New Hampshire Pavilion &
05/27 – Hammondsport, NY @ Concerts at Point of the Bluff Vineyards
05/30 – Staten Island, NY @ St. George Theatre
05/31 – Utica, NY @ Stanley Theatre
06/01 – Holmdel, NJ @ PNC Bank Arts Center &
06/02 – Vienna, VA @ Wolf Trap – Filene Center
06/20 – North Myrtle Beach, SC @ Alabama Theatre ^
06/22 – Wildwood, NJ @ Barefoot Country Music Fest
06/23 – Wilmington, DE @ The Grand Opera House
06/27 – Easton, PA @ State Theatre Center for the Arts
06/28 – Chautauqua, NY @ Chautauqua Institution Amphitheater
06/29 – Lancaster, PA @ American Music Theatre ^
07/01 – Kettering, OH @ Fraze Pavilion
07/02 – Youngstown, OH @ The Youngstown Foundation Amphitheatre
07/05 – Rochester Hills, MI @ Meadow Brook Amphitheatre
07/06 – Indianapolis, IN @ Everwise Amphitheater at White River State Park
07/09 – Mankato, MN @ Vetter Stone Amphitheater
07/10 – Waite Park, MN @ The Ledge Amphitheater
07/11 – Green Bay, WI @ Capital Credit Union Park
07/12 – Cedar Rapids, IA @ McGrath Amphitheatre
07/14 – Kansas City, MO @ Uptown Theater
07/16 – Camdenton, MO @ Ozarks Amphitheater
08/02 – Sidney, ME @ Snow Pond Center for the Arts
08/05 – Ocean City, NJ @ Ocean City Music Pier ^
08/06 – Ocean City, NJ @ Ocean City Music Pier ^
08/08 – Wantagh, NY @ Northwell Health at Jones Beach Theater &
08/14 – Denver, CO @ Levitt Pavilion
08/15 – Vail, CO @ Gerald R. Ford Amphitheater
08/16 – Colorado Springs, CO @ Sunset Amphitheater
08/17 – Grand Junction, CO @ Amphitheater at Las Colonias Park
08/22 – Boise, ID @ Western Idaho Fair – Western Idaho Fairgrounds
08/24 – Bend, OR @ Hayden Homes Amphitheater
08/25 – Eugene, OR @ Cuthbert Amphitheater
08/27 – Redding, CA @ Reding Civic Auditorium
08/28 – Rohnert Park, CA @ Green Music Center – Joan and Sanford weill Hall @ Lawn
08/29 – Paso Robles, CA @ Vina Robles Amphitheatre
08/30 – Los Angeles, CA @ Greek Theatre
09/20 – Bloomsburg, PA @ Bloomsburg Fair
09/21 – Wheeling, WV @ Capitol Theatre
09/22 – Louisville, KY @ Bourbon & Beyond
09/23 – Nashville, TN @ Ryman Auditorium
10/30 – Malt Shop Memories Cruise
& = w/ Dave Mason
^ = Matinee performance
