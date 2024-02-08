The Beach Boys are getting ready to grace stages across the United States once again as they announce their “Endless Summer Gold” tour for 2024 – featuring special guest Dave Mason.

The tour is scheduled to kick off on February 21 in Honolulu, Hawaii, with back-to-back performances at the Hawaii Theatre. From there, the band is set to stop in major cities such as Fort Myers, New Orleans, Ocean City, Boise, Los Angeles, and Nashville before wrapping up on October 30 on Malt Shop Cruise. The band is also scheduled to make appearances at the New Orleans Jazz & Heritage Festival and Stagecoach.

As the tour unfolds, The Beach Boys are also set to release a book, The Beach Boys by The Beach Boys, on April 2, published by Genesis Publications in an ultra-limited edition run of just 500 copies – which, despite its exclusivity, the book has already sold out.

Tickets for most tour dates will be available through a Live Nation pre-sale starting Wednesday, February 7, at 10 a.m. local time, with the general on-sale following on Friday, February 9, at 10 a.m. local time via the band’s official website. To score tickets, visit MegaSeats (use code “TICKETNEWS” for 10% off), StubHub, or Ticket Club, where members can receive a free membership with the code “TICKETNEWS.”

A complete list of “Endless Summer Gold” tour dates can be found below:

The Beach Boys 2024 Tour Dates

02/21 – Honolulu, HI @ Hawaii Theatre

02/22 – Honolulu, HI @ Hawaii Theatre

03/01 – Plant City, FL @ Florida Strawberry Festival

03/02 – St. Augustine, FL @ St. Augustine Amphitheatre

03/03 – Fort Pierce, FL @ Sunrise Theatre ^

03/03 – Fort Pierce, FL @ Sunrise Theatre

03/07 – The Villages, FL @ Sharon L. Morse Performing Arts Center ^

03/07 – The Villages, FL @ Sharon L. Morse Performing Arts Center

03/08 – Fort Myers, FL @ Barbara B. Mann Performing Arts Hall ^

03/08 – Fort Myers, FL @ Barbara B. Mann Performing Arts Hall

03/09 – Hollywood, FL @ Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino

04/25 – New Orleans, LA @ New Orleans Jazz & Heritage Festival

04/26 – Scottsdale, AZ @ Talking Stick Resort & Casino

04/27 – Laughlin, NV @ Harrah’s Laughlin Hotel & Casino

04/28 – Indio, CA @ Stagecoach

05/24 – Bridgeport, CT @ Hartford HealthCare Amphitheater &

05/25 – Saratoga Springs, NY @ Broadview Stage at Saratoga Performing Arts Center &

05/26 – Gilford, NH @ Bank of New Hampshire Pavilion &

05/27 – Hammondsport, NY @ Concerts at Point of the Bluff Vineyards

05/30 – Staten Island, NY @ St. George Theatre

05/31 – Utica, NY @ Stanley Theatre

06/01 – Holmdel, NJ @ PNC Bank Arts Center &

06/02 – Vienna, VA @ Wolf Trap – Filene Center

06/20 – North Myrtle Beach, SC @ Alabama Theatre ^

06/20 – North Myrtle Beach, SC @ Alabama Theatre

06/22 – Wildwood, NJ @ Barefoot Country Music Fest

06/23 – Wilmington, DE @ The Grand Opera House

06/27 – Easton, PA @ State Theatre Center for the Arts

06/28 – Chautauqua, NY @ Chautauqua Institution Amphitheater

06/29 – Lancaster, PA @ American Music Theatre ^

06/29 – Lancaster, PA @ American Music Theatre

07/01 – Kettering, OH @ Fraze Pavilion

07/02 – Youngstown, OH @ The Youngstown Foundation Amphitheatre

07/05 – Rochester Hills, MI @ Meadow Brook Amphitheatre

07/06 – Indianapolis, IN @ Everwise Amphitheater at White River State Park

07/09 – Mankato, MN @ Vetter Stone Amphitheater

07/10 – Waite Park, MN @ The Ledge Amphitheater

07/11 – Green Bay, WI @ Capital Credit Union Park

07/12 – Cedar Rapids, IA @ McGrath Amphitheatre

07/14 – Kansas City, MO @ Uptown Theater

07/16 – Camdenton, MO @ Ozarks Amphitheater

08/02 – Sidney, ME @ Snow Pond Center for the Arts

08/05 – Ocean City, NJ @ Ocean City Music Pier ^

08/05 – Ocean City, NJ @ Ocean City Music Pier

08/06 – Ocean City, NJ @ Ocean City Music Pier ^

08/06 – Ocean City, NJ @ Ocean City Music Pier

08/08 – Wantagh, NY @ Northwell Health at Jones Beach Theater &

08/14 – Denver, CO @ Levitt Pavilion

08/15 – Vail, CO @ Gerald R. Ford Amphitheater

08/16 – Colorado Springs, CO @ Sunset Amphitheater

08/17 – Grand Junction, CO @ Amphitheater at Las Colonias Park

08/22 – Boise, ID @ Western Idaho Fair – Western Idaho Fairgrounds

08/24 – Bend, OR @ Hayden Homes Amphitheater

08/25 – Eugene, OR @ Cuthbert Amphitheater

08/27 – Redding, CA @ Reding Civic Auditorium

08/28 – Rohnert Park, CA @ Green Music Center – Joan and Sanford weill Hall @ Lawn

08/29 – Paso Robles, CA @ Vina Robles Amphitheatre

08/30 – Los Angeles, CA @ Greek Theatre

09/20 – Bloomsburg, PA @ Bloomsburg Fair

09/21 – Wheeling, WV @ Capitol Theatre

09/22 – Louisville, KY @ Bourbon & Beyond

09/23 – Nashville, TN @ Ryman Auditorium

10/30 – Malt Shop Memories Cruise

& = w/ Dave Mason

^ = Matinee performance