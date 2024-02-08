Justin Timberlake fans are in luck — the “Selfish” singer just revealed even more tour dates on his forthcoming world tour.

The “Forget Tomorrow” trek, Timberlake’s first tour in five years, was previously-announced with a start date of April 29 in Vancouver, British Columbia at Rogers Arena, followed by gigs in cities like Atlanta, Miami, Boston, Cleveland, and Las Vegas. The first 30 shows sold more than 350,000 tickets, selling out 21 gigs, according to a statement.

Now, the new shows will kick-off on October 7 at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, followed by gigs in Newark, Washington, D.C., Toronto, Buffalo, Columbus, and Chicago before wrapping-up at the State Farm Arena in Atlanta on November 16.

Presale tickets for the new dates are available through Thursday, February 8, followed by a general on sale Friday, February 9 at 10 a.m. local time via Timberlake’s official website. Fans can also score tickets via secondary sites like MEGASeats (use code TICKETNEWS for 10% off your order), StubHub, or Ticket Club, where readers can obtain a free membership and avoid service fees with the code TICKETNEWS.

Timberlake made headlines recently when he reunited with his former group *NSYNC for the first time in 10 years with the track “Better Place.”

See the full list of Timberlake’s world tour dates below (new dates bolded):

Justin Timberlake | Forget Tomorrow World Tour 2024

April 29 – Vancouver, BC @ Rogers Arena

May 2 – Seattle, WA @ Climate Pledge Arena

May 6 – San Jose, CA @ SAP Center at San Jose

May 10 – Las Vegas, NV @ T-Mobile Arena

May 14 – San Diego, CA @ Pechanga Arena San Diego

May 17 – Inglewood, CA @ Kia Forum

May 21 – Phoenix, AZ @ Footprint Center

May 29 – San Antonio, TX @ Frost Bank Center

May 31 – Austin, TX @ Moody Center

June 4 – Fort Worth, TX @ Dickies Arena

June 6 – Tulsa, OK @ BOK Center

June 10 – Atlanta, GA @ State Farm Arena

June 12 – Raleigh, NC @ PNC Arena

June 14 – Tampa, FL @ Amalie Arena

June 15 – Miami, FL @ Kaseya Center

June 21 – Chicago, IL @ United Center

June 25 – New York, NY @ Madison Square Garden

June 29 – Boston, MA @ TD Garden

July 3 – Baltimore, MD @ CFG Bank Arena

July 4 – Hershey, PA @ Hersheypark Stadium

July 7 – Cleveland, OH @ Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse

July 9 – Lexington, KY @ Rupp Arena

October 7 – Brooklyn, NY @ Barclays Center

October 8 – Newark, NJ @ Prudential Center

October 13 – Washington, DC @ Capital One Arena

October 17 – Toronto, ON @ Scotiabank Arena

October 21 – Buffalo, NY @ KeyBank Center

October 23 – Columbus, OH @ Nationwide Arena

October 27 – Chicago, IL @ United Center

November 16 – Atlanta, GA @ State Farm Arena