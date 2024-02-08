Justin Timberlake fans are in luck — the “Selfish” singer just revealed even more tour dates on his forthcoming world tour.
The “Forget Tomorrow” trek, Timberlake’s first tour in five years, was previously-announced with a start date of April 29 in Vancouver, British Columbia at Rogers Arena, followed by gigs in cities like Atlanta, Miami, Boston, Cleveland, and Las Vegas. The first 30 shows sold more than 350,000 tickets, selling out 21 gigs, according to a statement.
Now, the new shows will kick-off on October 7 at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, followed by gigs in Newark, Washington, D.C., Toronto, Buffalo, Columbus, and Chicago before wrapping-up at the State Farm Arena in Atlanta on November 16.
Presale tickets for the new dates are available through Thursday, February 8, followed by a general on sale Friday, February 9 at 10 a.m. local time via Timberlake’s official website. Fans can also score tickets via secondary sites like MEGASeats (use code TICKETNEWS for 10% off your order), StubHub, or Ticket Club, where readers can obtain a free membership and avoid service fees with the code TICKETNEWS.
Timberlake made headlines recently when he reunited with his former group *NSYNC for the first time in 10 years with the track “Better Place.”
See the full list of Timberlake’s world tour dates below (new dates bolded):
Justin Timberlake | Forget Tomorrow World Tour 2024
April 29 – Vancouver, BC @ Rogers Arena
May 2 – Seattle, WA @ Climate Pledge Arena
May 6 – San Jose, CA @ SAP Center at San Jose
May 10 – Las Vegas, NV @ T-Mobile Arena
May 14 – San Diego, CA @ Pechanga Arena San Diego
May 17 – Inglewood, CA @ Kia Forum
May 21 – Phoenix, AZ @ Footprint Center
May 29 – San Antonio, TX @ Frost Bank Center
May 31 – Austin, TX @ Moody Center
June 4 – Fort Worth, TX @ Dickies Arena
June 6 – Tulsa, OK @ BOK Center
June 10 – Atlanta, GA @ State Farm Arena
June 12 – Raleigh, NC @ PNC Arena
June 14 – Tampa, FL @ Amalie Arena
June 15 – Miami, FL @ Kaseya Center
June 21 – Chicago, IL @ United Center
June 25 – New York, NY @ Madison Square Garden
June 29 – Boston, MA @ TD Garden
July 3 – Baltimore, MD @ CFG Bank Arena
July 4 – Hershey, PA @ Hersheypark Stadium
July 7 – Cleveland, OH @ Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse
July 9 – Lexington, KY @ Rupp Arena
October 7 – Brooklyn, NY @ Barclays Center
October 8 – Newark, NJ @ Prudential Center
October 13 – Washington, DC @ Capital One Arena
October 17 – Toronto, ON @ Scotiabank Arena
October 21 – Buffalo, NY @ KeyBank Center
October 23 – Columbus, OH @ Nationwide Arena
October 27 – Chicago, IL @ United Center
November 16 – Atlanta, GA @ State Farm Arena
