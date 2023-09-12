*NSYNC is “Tearin’ up My Heart” — as they are set to reunite onstage publicly for the first time in 10 years at the 2023 MTV Video Music Awards.

The music awards show is set to take place on Tuesday, September 12. According to Billboard, a source confirmed that the former boyband — featuring heart-throbs Justin Timberlake, JC Chasez, Joey Fatone, and Chris Kirkpatrick — will be “onstage together.”

Speculation of a reunion has been flooding social media over the past week as fans witnessed members of *NSYNC close to Newark, where the MTV Video Music Awards will take place at the Prudential Center.

Additionally, it’s been rumored that the group recorded new music for the upcoming film, “Trolls Band Together.” Posters were spotted around major cities, teasing the *NSYNC logo. It has already been confirmed that Timberlake is playing a role in the film.

At this point, a song together — and potential tour — are just rumors. However, if they do release a track together, this would be the band’s first musical release in over 20 years.

*NSYNC is a staple in the world of boybands. They first rose to fame in the late ’90s and early 2000s with top hits like “Tearin’ up My Heart” and “I Want You Back” from their 1997 debut ‘N Sync, followed by “Bye Bye Bye,” “It’s Gonna Be Me,” and “This I Promise You” from 2000’s No Strings Attached.

They last released Celebrity in 2001 and the holiday album The Meaning of Christmas in 2002. The single “Girlfriend” featuring Nelly was their last charted single in 2002, and Bass officially announced the band’s break-up in 2007. Timberlake went on to pursue a solo career, becoming a ten-time Grammy Award winner.

For now, *NSYNC fans will have to wait it out for more news…and maybe a surprise during their reunion at the VMAs!

