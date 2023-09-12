A new hip-hop festival, IYKYK, was set to hold its inaugural event in Phoenix over the weekend — but a monsoon squashed its plans.

The festival’s promoter Relentless Beats and Universatile Music shared the the festival, scheduled for September 9 at Phoenix Raceway, would no longer take place, citing their stage suffered “irreparable damage” due to a recent monsoon.

“Despite all efforts to clear the debris, it’s clear that the process will take much longer than originally anticipated and reconstruction of a safe site for fans will not be possible before Saturday,” the promoter said in a statement.

Organizers went on to note that they “exhausted all alternative venue options suitable for the planned production and the number of tickets sold.”

Refunds will be automatically processed in over the next seven to 10 days, organizers said, and urged anyone with questions to reach out to [email protected].

The festival was set to feature performances from rappers Lil Uzi Vert, Metro Boomin, Rico Nasty, Denzel Curry, and Jeleel.

Later this year, Phoenix Raceway will host Goldrush Music Festival, as well as concerts from Basstrack and $uicideboy$.

