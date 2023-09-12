Iowa State University faced some issues during its kick-off game earlier this month, and now, they’re changing the ticket scanning process.

During the game on September 2 at Jack Trice Stadium, which marked the start of the 2023 season, fans were met with long lines at the entrance gates. People claimed that their tickets wouldn’t work or scan correctly, causing them to miss the start of the game.

Fans took to social media to share their experiences:

Ryan McGuire, Senior Associate Athletics Director at ISU, told WHO News 13 in Des Moines that the university is going to “remove the arms from the turnstile scanner so they will act just like pedestal scanners and you can just walk through.”

“We think that’ll improve the flow and help people get through a little better,” McGuire said. “We’ve also created some new videos and screenshots that we’re going to share this week with people to really dig in to how these pedestal scanners work. We’ll also have more customer service representatives on-site right at the gates to deal with issues as they come up in real time.”

The Cyclones are set to take on Ohio State during a game on September 16, followed by Oklahoma State on September 23.

Last Updated on September 12, 2023

