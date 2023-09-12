Iowa State University faced some issues during its kick-off game earlier this month, and now, they’re changing the ticket scanning process.

During the game on September 2 at Jack Trice Stadium, which marked the start of the 2023 season, fans were met with long lines at the entrance gates. People claimed that their tickets wouldn’t work or scan correctly, causing them to miss the start of the game.

Fans took to social media to share their experiences:

Picture from the bridge of Cyclones fans still trying to get into the game. Gonna have to figure something out before next week. pic.twitter.com/BzhiWXmnrT — Chris Williams (@ChrisMWilliams) September 2, 2023

It’s got to be said, the entrance situation was an abject disaster and was embarrassing to sit in. Next week will be worse. Fix it, @IASTATEAD. If we can’t get the little things right, how do we get the big things right? — Matt Nelson (@MNelson_ISU) September 2, 2023

Waited 50 – 60 minutes in line at the North entrance. I don’t even think it was an issue with people trying to use screen shots of tickets. They had the electronic scanners facing the sun. Took me 2-3 try’s to get two tickets to scan . Felt terrible for the students helpers. pic.twitter.com/KbIqEh17k9 — Irate8 Enthusiast (@GeocyS) September 3, 2023

Nearly the same. My wife and me, two NFC tickets on my phone. The first, no problem. The second? Five-six attempts, no dice. The kid finally just said go. That was at 12:35 after getting in line at about 12:20. — Dave Foster (@Ollie4ISU) September 3, 2023

Ryan McGuire, Senior Associate Athletics Director at ISU, told WHO News 13 in Des Moines that the university is going to “remove the arms from the turnstile scanner so they will act just like pedestal scanners and you can just walk through.”

“We think that’ll improve the flow and help people get through a little better,” McGuire said. “We’ve also created some new videos and screenshots that we’re going to share this week with people to really dig in to how these pedestal scanners work. We’ll also have more customer service representatives on-site right at the gates to deal with issues as they come up in real time.”

The Cyclones are set to take on Ohio State during a game on September 16, followed by Oklahoma State on September 23.

Find tickets to see the Cyclones below via resale marketplaces:

ISU Cyclones Football Ticket Links

ISU Cyclones Football Tickets at MegaSeats | 10% off with code TICKETNEWS

ISU Cyclones Football Tickets at ScoreBig

ISU Cyclones Football Tickets at SeatGeek

ISU Cyclones Football Tickets at StubHub

ISU Cyclones Football Tickets at Ticket Club | Free Membership offer with code TICKETNEWS

ISU Cyclones Football Tickets at Vivid Seats

Last Updated on September 12, 2023